Norges Bank - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Amsterdam
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction03 aug 2023
Person obliged to notifyNorges Bank
Issuing institutionKoninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce35000363
Place of residenceAmsterdam
Distribution in numbers
|Type of share
|Number of shares
|Number of voting rights
|Capital interest
|Voting rights
|Manner of disposal
|Settlement
|Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|Number of shares28.533.215,00
|Number of voting rights28.533.215,00
|Capital interestReëel
|Voting rightsReëel
|Manner of disposalRechtstreeks
|Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|Type
|Total holding
|Directly real
|Directly potential
|Indirectly real
|Indirectly potential
|TypeKapitaalbelang
|Total holding2,94 %
|Directly real2,94 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
|TypeStemrecht
|Total holding2,94 %
|Directly real2,94 %
|Directly potential0,00 %
|Indirectly real0,00 %
|Indirectly potential0,00 %
Date last update: 04 August 2023
Disclaimer
Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2023 19:05:42 UTC.