Ahold Delhaize N : Supermarket firm Ahold's quarterly sales top estimates with online boost

AMSTERDAM, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize, a
major operator of supermarket chains in the United States and
Europe, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales on
Wednesday, driven by a surge in online orders during the
pandemic.
In the quarter ending Dec. 31, Ahold said its sales rose 18%
to 19.6 billion euros ($23.7 billion), topping the 18.5 billion
euros seen in a company-compiled consensus.
Underlying operating income in the period was 811 million
euros, also beating a consensus forecast of 771 million euros.
Net consumer online sales jumped 84% to 2.6 billion euros,
with increases of 129% in the United States and 73% in Europe,
Ahold said.
"When you talk about what we are doing, on food and non-food
platforms, it's big growth on all fronts," Chief Financial
Officer Natalie Knight said in an interview.
Ahold expects online sales growth to continue to outpace
traditional sales growth this year.
"We definitely believe we are going to continue to see very
strong online growth in sales going forward. We are projecting a
further growth of 30% in 2021, that includes 60% in the U.S,"
she said.
Investments last year in distribution networks and pick up
points for online orders, as well as other areas, would help
boost capacity and increase sales, Knight said.
"It's because we know that last year a lot of growth was
still hampered by capacity ... we are continuing to build out
capacity, so we are very confident the trend is going to
continue," Knight said.
At its online non-food retailer Bol.com, which operates in
Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, sales were projected to
hit 5 billion euros for the first time in 2021, Knight said.
"Last year our goal was 3.5 billion. We hit 4.3 billion. Now
for 2021 we are going to call out the 5 billion mark," she said.
In its group outlook for 2021, Ahold said COVID-19 continued
to create significant uncertainty and that a reduced number of
reporting weeks in 2021 "will impact 2021 results."
In 2021, the underlying operating margin is expected to be
at least 4% and underlying per share earnings will grow by "mid-
to high-single digits relative to 2019," it said in a statement.
($1 = 0.8274 euros)
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Jason Neely and
Edmund Blair)