Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Ahold Delhaize N.V.    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ahold Delhaize N : Supermarket firm Ahold's quarterly sales top estimates with online boost

02/17/2021 | 02:56am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

AMSTERDAM, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Ahold Delhaize, a major operator of supermarket chains in the United States and Europe, reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter sales on Wednesday, driven by a surge in online orders during the pandemic.

In the quarter ending Dec. 31, Ahold said its sales rose 18% to 19.6 billion euros ($23.7 billion), topping the 18.5 billion euros seen in a company-compiled consensus.

Underlying operating income in the period was 811 million euros, also beating a consensus forecast of 771 million euros.

Net consumer online sales jumped 84% to 2.6 billion euros, with increases of 129% in the United States and 73% in Europe, Ahold said.

"When you talk about what we are doing, on food and non-food platforms, it's big growth on all fronts," Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight said in an interview.

Ahold expects online sales growth to continue to outpace traditional sales growth this year.

"We definitely believe we are going to continue to see very strong online growth in sales going forward. We are projecting a further growth of 30% in 2021, that includes 60% in the U.S," she said.

Investments last year in distribution networks and pick up points for online orders, as well as other areas, would help boost capacity and increase sales, Knight said.

"It's because we know that last year a lot of growth was still hampered by capacity ... we are continuing to build out capacity, so we are very confident the trend is going to continue," Knight said.

At its online non-food retailer Bol.com, which operates in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, sales were projected to hit 5 billion euros for the first time in 2021, Knight said.

"Last year our goal was 3.5 billion. We hit 4.3 billion. Now for 2021 we are going to call out the 5 billion mark," she said.

In its group outlook for 2021, Ahold said COVID-19 continued to create significant uncertainty and that a reduced number of reporting weeks in 2021 "will impact 2021 results."

In 2021, the underlying operating margin is expected to be at least 4% and underlying per share earnings will grow by "mid- to high-single digits relative to 2019," it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8274 euros) (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
02/16AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Supermarket firm Ahold's quarterly sales top estimates with o..
RE
02/16AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Swings to 4Q Net Loss on Higher Costs -- Update
DJ
02/16AHOLD DELHAIZE N : 4Q Underlying Operating Profit Rises on Higher Revenue
DJ
02/16AHOLD DELHAIZE N : FY20 Profit Slips on Higher Expenses; Dividend Raised
MT
02/16AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Q4 and full year 2020 results
PU
02/16Ahold Delhaize reports Q4 results; strengthens position as industry-leading l..
GL
02/16Ahold Delhaize and its local brands invested nearly 680 million euros in COVI..
GL
02/15AHOLD DELHAIZE N : DEEN reaches agreement with Albert Heijn, Vomar Voordeelmarkt..
PU
02/15AHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update February 16, 2021
PU
02/15Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 73 558 M 88 803 M 88 803 M
Net income 2020 1 853 M 2 237 M 2 237 M
Net Debt 2020 11 617 M 14 025 M 14 025 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Yield 2020 3,87%
Capitalization 25 148 M 30 453 M 30 360 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,50x
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 380 000
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 26,11 €
Last Close Price 23,83 €
Spread / Highest target 25,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frans W. H. Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Chief Financial Officer
Peter Agnefjall Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.3.12%30 453
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED5.11%40 560
SYSCO CORPORATION2.87%38 914
AEON CO., LTD.7.89%28 725
TESCO PLC4.69%26 123
KROGER5.98%25 848
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ