Salisbury, N.C., United States, July 20, 2023 - Ahold Delhaize USA today announced that John Ruane has been named Brand President of The GIANT Company.

"We have been fortunate to have John lead The GIANT Company as interim Brand President during a time of transition, and we are excited about this next step in his career," said JJ Fleeman, CEO Ahold Delhaize USA. "He has led the team during a very important time in the company's history as it celebrates its 100-year anniversary this fall. John is a leader who cares deeply about his team and serving customers. He will continue to drive strong performance and advance many of the hallmarks of The GIANT Company brand, including growth in its local markets, innovation in operations and a strong commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as health and sustainability."

Before serving as interim Brand President, John served as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer for The GIANT Company, where he led the merchandising and marketing teams to develop and implement customer-centric strategies that support the continued growth of the brand, while also improving customers' experience and the overall value proposition. John started his career in the grocery industry at age 14 at Foodtown in New Jersey, where he worked through college. He later joined Pathmark and held positions of increasing responsibility at retail and in merchandising before joining Ahold Delhaize USA companies in 2011 and The GIANT Company in 2018.

"I'm honored and grateful for the opportunity to serve as Brand President of The GIANT Company," John said. "Guided by our purpose of connecting families for a better future in all that we do, I'm looking forward to building on The GIANT Company's incredible legacy and working with our entire team to do what we do best: ensuring we are always well-positioned to not only meet but exceed the needs of our customers and communities who've trusted us for the past century."

An industry and community champion, John serves as Chair of FMI's Fresh Food Leadership Committee and on the Board of Directors at Philabundance, the largest hunger-relief organization serving the Philadelphia area. He attended Rutgers College and has completed post-graduate programs at Cornell University and Harvard Business School.

The GIANT Company, headquartered in Carlisle, Pa., is an omnichannel retailer with more than 35,000 associates that proudly serves millions of neighbors across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia and New Jersey. It operates 193 stores, 132 pharmacies, 107 fuel stations and over 180 online pickup hubs and grocery delivery services in hundreds of zip codes.