Zaandam, the Netherlands, March 27, 2024 - Ahold Delhaize today announces that Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia, has decided to step down from the Management Board by the end of the year.

Wouter joined the company in 1991 as management trainee at Ahold. Over the next 16 years he served in several international commercial and general management roles, including Commercial Director Asia-Pacific based in Singapore, Regional Director Albert Heijn, General Manager Gall & Gall and General Manager Etos. After growing within the company and ultimately - following a side step as CEO of WE fashion - becoming CEO of Albert Heijn, he joined the Ahold Delhaize Management Board in October 2018 as CEO of Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia.

Upon the announcement, Wouter stated: "After careful consideration I have decided to leave Ahold Delhaize. I have always loved this company, its people and the business, and have spent the majority of my career at Ahold Delhaize and its brands, but I am at a point in my career where I feel I can also bring my leadership, passion and experience to life at a different company. Having recently been nominated to join the Supervisory Board of AkzoNobel, I am looking forward to further broadening my horizon in the executive and non-executive space."

Frans Muller, President and CEO of Ahold Delhaize said: "We will miss Wouter as our colleague in the Management Board. His enthusiasm for and detailed knowledge of the business have been of outstanding value to our company. We are glad we have more time together in 2024 to plan for and ensure an effective transition."

Peter Agnefjäll, Chair of the Ahold Delhaize Supervisory Board, added: "We thank Wouter for his passion and long-standing experience in our industry, which have contributed to our company's success. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors, which we know he will shape with the energy and curiosity he brings to everything he does."

Wouter will stay on as Management Board member through 2024. Information about succession will be shared in due course.