Zaandam, the Netherlands, May 31, 2024 - Ahold Delhaize today announces that Gorica Jovović will be appointed Brand President of Delhaize Serbia as of June 1, 2024. She had already taken up that role ad interim per 1 January 2024, which is now confirmed as definitive. Gorica will continue to report to Jesper Lauridsen, COO of the Central Southern Europe (CSE) region.

Gorica was born and raised in Serbia & Montenegro and joined the company in 2014. Since 2021 she has been part of the Delhaize Serbia Executive Committee. Under Gorica's leadership, the local brand Maxi has deployed their customer value proposition ('CVP') strategy successfully. The CVP provides differentiating offers and good value for customers, while at the same time securing long-term partnerships with suppliers. Gorica also played an instrumental role in the deployment of the company's Health & Sustainability agenda as well as the CSE commercial programs and joint initiatives.

Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia: "We are proud to promote internal talents to such critical business roles, which confirms our ambition and dedication to growing talent and building high-performing leadership teams. Within our European team, we enhance career opportunities and leverage the Central Southern Europe region to strengthen succession pipelines. Gorica has demonstrated her dedication, strong leadership and great energy in her new role this year and in the years before, and I wish her all the success for the future."

Jesper Lauridsen, COO Central Southern Europe region: "The decision to entrust the management of the company to someone from the local team turned out to be excellent, not only because Gorica knows the market, business, company culture and mindset but also to inspire all leaders across the region with our passion for our people's growth and development. Gorica is a great team player and people leader, has exceptional knowledge of the retail business and great experience. I am looking forward to all the great things we will do together for our great local brands & synergies across the CSE region - to win the markets together."