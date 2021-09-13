Log in
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
News 
Summary

Ahold Delhaize N : announces departure of Chief Digital Officer Farhan Siddiqi

09/13/2021
Zaandam, the Netherlands, September 13, 2021- Ahold Delhaize announces today that Farhan Siddiqi, Chief Digital Officer and interim CEO of Fresh Direct, has decided to leave the company, as of October 15, 2021.

Frans Muller, CEO Ahold Delhaize, said: 'I would like to thank Farhan for his energetic and innovative contributions and helping us build and accelerate our digital and ecommerce capabilities. He has played a significant role in shaping and driving our omnichannel transformation strategy. I would also like to thank him for his interim leadership of FreshDirect, where he has helped integrate the business into the Ahold Delhaize family of great local brands. We will miss Farhan's expertise and leadership and on behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank him and wish him and his family all the very best in the future.'

Farhan Siddiqi said: 'When I joined Ahold Delhaize, I set out to transform it into a more digitally-enabled and agile business, helping the company's local brands offer faster, more personalized and more convenient shopping experiences. I am proud of the progress we have achieved so far, and I want to thank everyone for their ongoing enthusiasm and commitment.'

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 13 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2021 14:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 72 415 M 85 345 M 85 345 M
Net income 2021 2 057 M 2 424 M 2 424 M
Net Debt 2021 12 255 M 14 443 M 14 443 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 3,41%
Capitalization 28 666 M 33 908 M 33 784 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 410 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Managers and Directors
Frans Willem Henri Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Chief Financial Officer
Peter Agnefjäll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.20.66%33 908
WALMART INC.1.21%406 814
SYSCO CORPORATION3.10%39 205
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.89%36 991
THE KROGER CO.34.35%31 746
TESCO PLC9.94%27 033