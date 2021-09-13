Ahold Delhaize N : announces departure of Chief Digital Officer Farhan Siddiqi

Zaandam, the Netherlands, September 13, 2021- Ahold Delhaize announces today that Farhan Siddiqi, Chief Digital Officer and interim CEO of Fresh Direct, has decided to leave the company, as of October 15, 2021.

Frans Muller, CEO Ahold Delhaize, said: 'I would like to thank Farhan for his energetic and innovative contributions and helping us build and accelerate our digital and ecommerce capabilities. He has played a significant role in shaping and driving our omnichannel transformation strategy. I would also like to thank him for his interim leadership of FreshDirect, where he has helped integrate the business into the Ahold Delhaize family of great local brands. We will miss Farhan's expertise and leadership and on behalf of the entire organization, I would like to thank him and wish him and his family all the very best in the future.'

Farhan Siddiqi said: 'When I joined Ahold Delhaize, I set out to transform it into a more digitally-enabled and agile business, helping the company's local brands offer faster, more personalized and more convenient shopping experiences. I am proud of the progress we have achieved so far, and I want to thank everyone for their ongoing enthusiasm and commitment.'