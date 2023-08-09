- Through our brands' loyalty programs, which offer customers highly personalized discounts to fit their needs; the scale and leverage provided by our global portfolio and award winning own brand propositions; and our €1 billion Save for Our Customers program, we continue to help customers navigate this dynamic inflationary environment.
- Q2 Group net sales were €22.1 billion, up 4.3% at constant exchange rates and up 2.9% at actual exchange rates.
- Q2 comparable sales excluding gas increased by 3.6% in the U.S. and 6.3% in Europe. Excluding weather and calendar impacts, U.S. comparable sales grew 4.0%. Excluding the impact of strikes in Belgium, European comparable sales grew 7.6%.
- Net consumer online sales increased by 9.3% in Q2 at constant exchange rates.
- Q2 underlying operating margin was 4.1%, in line with the prior year. Modest declines in the U.S. and in Europe were offset by insurance benefits at the Global Support Office.
- Q2 IFRS-reported operating income was €724 million and Q2 IFRS-reported diluted EPS was €0.48.
- Q2 diluted underlying EPS was €0.62, an increase of 4.7% compared to the prior year at actual rates.
- 2023 interim dividend is €0.49 (2022: €0.46), based on the Group's interim dividend policy.
- The Company now expects free cash flow in a range from €2.0 billion to €2.2 billion (previously: around €2 billion).
- The Company reiterates the rest of the 2023 full-year outlook, including underlying operating margin of ≥4.0%; underlying EPS at around 2022 levels; and net capital expenditures of approximately €2.5 billion.
Zaandam, the Netherlands, August 9, 2023 - Ahold Delhaize, one of the world's largest food retail groups and a leader in both supermarkets and e-commerce, reports second quarter results today.
