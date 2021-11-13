Ahold Delhaize N : maintains its position as a world leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

Zaandam, the Netherlands, 13 November, 2021 - Ahold Delhaize announces today that it has maintained its position as a world leader in the Food and Staples Retailing sector in the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World).

Ahold Delhaize received a score of 83 out of 100, equal to the 2020 score and well above the industry average of 26 points. We continue to rank highest among food retailers in Europe and the US.

The DJSI World tracks the performance of the world's leading companies against environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. It is an important barometer to measure our performance and progress in these areas, not only in our own operations but also with customers and in our value chain.

For more information about Ahold Delhaize's Healthy and Sustainable strategy please visit: https://www.aholddelhaize.com/sustainability/