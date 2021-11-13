Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Ahold Delhaize N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ahold Delhaize N : maintains its position as a world leader in the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index

11/13/2021 | 09:00am EST
Zaandam, the Netherlands, 13 November, 2021 - Ahold Delhaize announces today that it has maintained its position as a world leader in the Food and Staples Retailing sector in the 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World).

Ahold Delhaize received a score of 83 out of 100, equal to the 2020 score and well above the industry average of 26 points. We continue to rank highest among food retailers in Europe and the US.

The DJSI World tracks the performance of the world's leading companies against environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. It is an important barometer to measure our performance and progress in these areas, not only in our own operations but also with customers and in our value chain.

For more information about Ahold Delhaize's Healthy and Sustainable strategy please visit: https://www.aholddelhaize.com/sustainability/

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 13 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 November 2021 13:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 73 472 M 84 067 M 84 067 M
Net income 2021 2 110 M 2 414 M 2 414 M
Net Debt 2021 12 708 M 14 541 M 14 541 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,7x
Yield 2021 3,31%
Capitalization 30 400 M 34 803 M 34 784 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
EV / Sales 2022 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 410 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 29,79 €
Average target price 29,40 €
Spread / Average Target -1,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans Willem Henri Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Chief Financial Officer
Peter Agnefjäll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.28.88%34 803
WALMART INC.2.50%412 028
SYSCO CORPORATION2.63%39 070
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED0.41%34 885
THE KROGER CO.33.60%31 553
TESCO PLC23.16%29 226