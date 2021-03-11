Log in
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
Ahold Delhaize N : Issues EUR600 Million Green Bond

03/11/2021 | 01:23pm EST
By Adriano Marchese

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV said Thursday that it has priced its inaugural sustainability-linked bond amounting to 600 million euros ($715.7 million).

The Dutch grocer said the green bond has a term of nine years, maturing in mid-March, 2030, paying an annual coupon of 0.375%.

The company said the proceeds will be used for refinancing debt maturities and general corporate purposes.

However, the bond is linked to achieving certain sustainability performance targets by 2025, namely a reduction of scope one and two CO2e emissions by 29% from a 2018 baseline, and a reduction of food waste by 32% from a 2016 baseline.

Should it not meet those targets, the coupon will be adjusted.

"Sustainability-linked bonds represent the next phase of our ESG financing, where we bring our long-term commitments to tackle our carbon footprint and food waste directly to our investors," Chief Financial Officer Natalie Knight said.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-11-21 1323ET

Financials
Sales 2021 69 816 M 83 611 M 83 611 M
Net income 2021 1 908 M 2 285 M 2 285 M
Net Debt 2021 11 689 M 13 999 M 13 999 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 3,97%
Capitalization 24 037 M 28 760 M 28 787 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,51x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 279 500
Free-Float 95,1%
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 25,63 €
Last Close Price 23,06 €
Spread / Highest target 25,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frans W. H. Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Chief Financial Officer
Peter Agnefjall Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-0.22%28 582
SYSCO CORPORATION10.02%41 461
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-1.04%37 906
THE KROGER CO.9.38%26 677
AEON CO., LTD.-7.44%24 385
TESCO PLC-4.41%23 720
