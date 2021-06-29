Log in
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
Ahold Delhaize N : Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., - Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

06/29/2021 | 04:50am EDT
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, June 29, 2021 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 254,514 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from June 21, 2021 up to and including June 25, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 24.75 per share for a total consideration of € 6.3 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 20,905,604 common shares for a total consideration of € 483.4 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2021/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2021 08:49:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
