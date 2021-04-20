Log in
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N  : share buyback update April 20, 2021
02:00aAhold Delhaize share buyback update
04/16KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
Ahold Delhaize N : share buyback update April 20, 2021

04/20/2021 | 02:04am EDT
Zaandam, the Netherlands, April 20, 2021 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 361,508 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from April 12, 2021 up to and including April 16, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 22.98 per share for a total consideration of € 8.3 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 14,220,563 common shares for a total consideration of € 328.6 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 20 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2021 06:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
