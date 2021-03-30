Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Amsterdam  >  Ahold Delhaize N.V.    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 03/29 11:38:49 am
23.81 EUR   +1.06%
AHOLD DELHAIZE N  : share buyback update March 30, 2021
PU
02:00aAhold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
03/23AHOLD DELHAIZE N  : share buyback update March 23, 2021
PU
Ahold Delhaize N : share buyback update March 30, 2021

03/30/2021 | 02:05am EDT
Zaandam, the Netherlands, March 30, 2021 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 253,642 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from March 22, 2021 up to and including March 26, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €23.23 per share for a total consideration of € 5.9 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 13,452,770 common shares for a total consideration of € 310.5 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 06:04:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 70 097 M 82 469 M 82 469 M
Net income 2021 1 908 M 2 245 M 2 245 M
Net Debt 2021 11 636 M 13 689 M 13 689 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 3,83%
Capitalization 24 779 M 29 151 M 29 152 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 279 500
Free-Float 95,1%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 25,46 €
Last Close Price 23,81 €
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 6,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frans W. H. Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Chief Financial Officer
Peter Agnefjäll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.3.03%28 637
SYSCO CORPORATION8.58%42 487
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED3.13%38 462
THE KROGER CO.17.22%27 154
AEON CO., LTD.0.80%24 845
TESCO PLC-1.34%23 725
