  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Ahold Delhaize N.V.
  News
  Summary
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 05/17 11:35:40 am
23.97 EUR   +2.17%
02:03aAHOLD DELHAIZE N  : share buyback update May 18, 2021
PU
02:00aAhold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
05/13AHOLD DELHAIZE  : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
Summary 
Summary

Ahold Delhaize N : share buyback update May 18, 2021

05/18/2021 | 02:03am EDT
Zaandam, the Netherlands, May 18, 2021 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 254,609 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from May 10, 2021 up to and including May 14, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 23.31 per share for a total consideration of € 5.9 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 19,378,711 common shares for a total consideration of € 446.3 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2021/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 May 2021 06:02:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 71 047 M 86 452 M 86 452 M
Net income 2021 2 021 M 2 459 M 2 459 M
Net Debt 2021 12 487 M 15 194 M 15 194 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,0x
Yield 2021 3,90%
Capitalization 24 737 M 30 058 M 30 101 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,52x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 410 000
Free-Float 90,0%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 25,68 €
Last Close Price 23,97 €
Spread / Highest target 23,1%
Spread / Average Target 7,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frans W. H. Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Chief Financial Officer
Peter Agnefjäll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.3.72%30 058
SYSCO CORPORATION13.12%42 973
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED2.90%39 944
THE KROGER CO.17.13%28 164
TESCO PLC0.37%25 010
AEON CO., LTD.-11.43%23 149