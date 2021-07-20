Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Ahold Delhaize N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 07/19 11:37:55 am
25.14 EUR   -1.82%
02:04aAHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update July 20, 2021
PU
02:01aAhold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
07/15AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Fitch Withdraws Ratings Coverage For Dutch Food Retailer Ahold Delhaize
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ahold Delhaize N : share buyback update July 20, 2021

07/20/2021 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zaandam, the Netherlands, July 20, 2021 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 254,075 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from July 12, 2021 up to and including July 16, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 25.45 per share for a total consideration of € 6.5 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 21,817,506 common shares for a total consideration of € 506.5 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2021/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 20 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2021 06:03:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
02:04aAHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update July 20, 2021
PU
02:01aAhold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
07/15AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Fitch Withdraws Ratings Coverage For Dutch Food Retailer Ahol..
MT
07/13AHOLD DELHAIZE N : Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., - Ahold Delhaize share buyba..
PU
07/13AHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update
AQ
07/12AHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update, July 13 2021
PU
07/09AHOLD DELHAIZE : JP Morgan remains Neutral
MD
07/09Retail workers in unions reap higher wages even as U.S. organizers suffer set..
RE
07/07AHOLD DELHAIZE : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/06AHOLD DELHAIZE : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 71 040 M 83 781 M 83 781 M
Net income 2021 1 983 M 2 338 M 2 338 M
Net Debt 2021 12 303 M 14 510 M 14 510 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
Yield 2021 3,77%
Capitalization 25 903 M 30 564 M 30 549 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
EV / Sales 2022 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 410 000
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 25,14 €
Average target price 26,25 €
Spread / Average Target 4,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans W. H. Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Chief Financial Officer
Peter Agnefjäll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.8.78%30 391
WALMART INC.-2.03%388 181
SYSCO CORPORATION-3.61%39 412
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-2.49%35 390
THE KROGER CO.23.93%29 299
TESCO PLC-0.09%23 999