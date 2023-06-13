Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Ahold Delhaize N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:21 2023-06-12 am EDT
29.21 EUR   +0.15%
02:04aAhold Delhaize N : share buyback update June 13, 2023
PU
06/12Retail media ad revenue forecast to surpass TV by 2028
RE
06/12Ahold Delhaize hits 'roughly half' its 1 bln euro goal for non-grocery revenue
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ahold Delhaize N : share buyback update June 13, 2023

06/13/2023 | 02:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zaandam, the Netherlands, June 13, 2023 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 516,602 of its common shares in the period from June 5, 2023 up to and including June 9, 2023. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 29.50 per share for a total consideration of € 15.2 million. These repurchases were made as part of the € 1 billion share buyback program announced on November 9, 2022.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 14,570,368 common shares for a total consideration of € 433.8 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2023/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 13 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2023 06:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
02:04aAhold Delhaize N : share buyback update June 13, 2023
PU
06/12Retail media ad revenue forecast to surpass TV by 2028
RE
06/12Ahold Delhaize hits 'roughly half' its 1 bln euro goal for non-grocery revenue
RE
06/12Price drop fears put a brake on European grocers' rally
RE
06/12Ahold Delhaize's Retail Media Revenue Hits 'Roughly Half' of EUR1 Billion by FY25 Goal
MT
06/12Ahold Delhaize hits 'roughly half' its 1 bln euro goal for non-grocery revenue
RE
06/09Kroger Identical Sales Likely Moderated in First Quarter But Stayed Positive, UBS Says
MT
06/07Ahold Delhaize N : CEO Frans Muller appointed as new Co-Chair of The Consumer Goods Forum
PU
06/06Ahold Delhaize N : Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V., - Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
PU
06/06Ahold Delhaize N : share buyback update June 6, 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 88 765 M 95 446 M 95 446 M
Net income 2023 2 441 M 2 625 M 2 625 M
Net Debt 2023 14 710 M 15 817 M 15 817 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,7x
Yield 2023 3,71%
Capitalization 28 333 M 30 466 M 30 466 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,48x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 414 000
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 29,21 €
Average target price 33,15 €
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans Willem Henri Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Executive Vice President-Finance
Peter Agnefjäll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.8.81%30 466
WALMART INC.7.97%412 246
SYSCO CORPORATION-5.11%36 755
KROGER CO. (THE)3.57%33 134
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED11.95%30 751
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED-2.64%27 984
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer