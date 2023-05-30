Advanced search
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:22 2023-05-29 am EDT
30.49 EUR   +0.20%
share buyback update May 30, 2023
Norges Bank - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Amsterdam
publishes convocation of the EGM
Ahold Delhaize N : share buyback update May 30, 2023

05/30/2023 | 02:05am EDT
Zaandam, the Netherlands, May 30, 2023 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 661,249 of its common shares in the period from May 22, 2023 up to and including May 26, 2023. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 30.61 per share for a total consideration of € 20.2 million. These repurchases were made as part of the € 1 billion share buyback program announced on November 9, 2022.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 13,240,329 common shares for a total consideration of € 394.4 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2023/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 06:04:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 88 738 M 95 039 M 95 039 M
Net income 2023 2 434 M 2 606 M 2 606 M
Net Debt 2023 14 706 M 15 751 M 15 751 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,3x
Yield 2023 3,52%
Capitalization 29 575 M 31 675 M 31 675 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 414 000
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 30,49 €
Average target price 33,17 €
Spread / Average Target 8,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans Willem Henri Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Executive Vice President-Finance
Peter Agnefjäll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.13.58%31 675
WALMART INC.3.27%394 946
SYSCO CORPORATION-7.50%35 833
KROGER CO. (THE)6.12%33 952
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED13.17%29 980
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED0.94%28 380
