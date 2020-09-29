Log in
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 09/29 02:28:47 am
25.795 EUR   +0.02%
02:05aAHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update September 29, 2020
PU
02:01aAHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update
AQ
02:00aAHOLD DELHAIZE N : share buyback update
AQ
Ahold Delhaize N : share buyback update September 29, 2020

09/29/2020 | 02:05am EDT

Zaandam, the Netherlands, September 29, 2020 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 250,000 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from September 21, 2020 up to and including September 25, 2020. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €25.73 per share for a total consideration of € 6.4 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on December 4, 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 31,236,050 common shares for a total consideration of €707 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 29 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2020 06:04:05 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 72 396 M 84 516 M 84 516 M
Net income 2020 2 080 M 2 428 M 2 428 M
Net Debt 2020 11 694 M 13 652 M 13 652 M
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 3,46%
Capitalization 27 259 M 31 771 M 31 823 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,54x
EV / Sales 2021 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 380 000
Free-Float 96,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Frans W. H. Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Johannes Henricus Maria Hommen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Natalie M. Knight Chief Financial Officer
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Member-Supervisory Board
