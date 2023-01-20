Ahold Delhaize N : will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on February 15, 2023

On Wednesday February 15 at 7:45 AM CET Ahold Delhaize will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results.
Follow our conference call and webcast that starts at 9 AM CET which will be available on this website.
If you have questions or would like further information, please contact:
Ahold Delhaize Investor Relations at investor.relations@aholddelhaize.com or +31 (0)88 659 5213.
