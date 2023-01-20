Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Ahold Delhaize N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  07:35:10 2023-01-20 am EST
27.92 EUR   +0.27%
07:11aAhold Delhaize N : will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on February 15, 2023
PU
01/18Dutch supermarket sales up 3% in 2022, private labels gained ground -NielsenIQ
RE
01/18AHOLD DELHAIZE : Barclays sticks Neutral
MD
Summary 
Summary

Ahold Delhaize N : will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results on February 15, 2023

01/20/2023 | 07:11am EST
On Wednesday February 15 at 7:45 AM CET Ahold Delhaize will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2022 results.

Follow our conference call and webcast that starts at 9 AM CET which will be available on this website.

If you have questions or would like further information, please contact:

Ahold Delhaize Investor Relations at investor.relations@aholddelhaize.com or +31 (0)88 659 5213.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 12:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 86 707 M 93 585 M 93 585 M
Net income 2022 2 303 M 2 486 M 2 486 M
Net Debt 2022 15 121 M 16 320 M 16 320 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 3,72%
Capitalization 27 182 M 29 338 M 29 338 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 413 000
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 27,85 €
Average target price 31,71 €
Spread / Average Target 13,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans Willem Henri Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Executive Vice President-Finance
Peter Agnefjäll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.3.74%29 338
WALMART INC.-0.67%374 397
SYSCO CORPORATION1.11%39 006
KROGER CO. (THE)1.53%31 496
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED4.08%29 169
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED-1.65%28 284