    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  06:03 2022-10-14 am EDT
27.63 EUR   +1.08%
05:33aAhold Delhaize N : will publish its third quarter 2022 results on November 9, 2022
PU
10/13AHOLD DELHAIZE : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
10/11Ahold Delhaize share buyback update October 11, 2022
GL
Ahold Delhaize N : will publish its third quarter 2022 results on November 9, 2022

10/14/2022 | 05:33am EDT
On Wednesday November 9 at 7:45 AM CET Ahold Delhaize will publish its third quarter 2022 results.|

Follow our conference call and webcast that starts at 9 AM CET which will be available on this website.

If you have questions or would like further information, please contact:Ahold Delhaize Investor Relations at investor.relations@aholddelhaize.com or +31 (0)88 659 5213.

Disclaimer

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 09:32:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Financials
Sales 2022 83 635 M 81 667 M 81 667 M
Net income 2022 2 293 M 2 239 M 2 239 M
Net Debt 2022 14 585 M 14 241 M 14 241 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 3,77%
Capitalization 26 927 M 26 294 M 26 294 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 413 000
Free-Float 94,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 27,33 €
Average target price 31,20 €
Spread / Average Target 14,2%
Managers and Directors
Frans Willem Henri Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Executive Vice President-Finance
Peter Agnefjäll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-9.31%26 294
WALMART INC.-9.34%359 039
SYSCO CORPORATION-5.19%37 690
KROGER2.89%33 335
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED4.67%25 765
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-13.34%24 960