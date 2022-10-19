Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Ahold Delhaize N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03:25 2022-10-19 am EDT
27.74 EUR   +0.33%
03:15aAhold Delhaize Purchases Minority Stake in Advertising Tech Group Adhese
MT
03:01aAhold Delhaize acquires minority stake in adtech company Adhese to drive development of digital advertising opportunities
GL
10/18AHOLD DELHAIZE : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ahold Delhaize acquires minority stake in adtech company Adhese to drive development of digital advertising opportunities

10/19/2022 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zaandam, the Netherlands, October 19, 2022 – Ahold Delhaize announces that it has acquired a minority stake in advertising technology company Adhese. With this step Ahold Delhaize accelerates the development of innovative digital advertising opportunities for B2B partners across Europe to create more tailored and relevant customer experiences. 

Ahold Delhaize is committed to accelerating its investments in building scalable digital advertising capabilities so its brands can build deeper digital customer relationships, online and offline. Ahold Delhaize’s investment in Adhese underpins this commitment to provide shoppers with seamless, highly tailored and relevant customer experiences and promotions. 

Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia commented on the announcement by saying: “Customers expect us to make shopping easier and improve their customer experience, for example by providing digital and in-store services and promotions. The partnership with Adhese allows us to develop and accelerate digital advertising solutions for B2B partners that can scale with our brands and generate insights to help us strengthen our omnichannel offering.” 

Ahold Delhaize’s local Dutch brand Albert Heijn takes the lead in the partnership with Adhese through AH Media Services. Ultimately this partnership will serve more brands in Europe, including for example Delhaize in Belgium, in support of ecosystems to connect shopping experiences that offer customers more convenience, value and relevance. 

Marit van Egmond, CEO of Albert Heijn said: "Through our own AH Media Services self-service platform we already provide advertising positions in Albert Heijn, Etos and Gall & Gall’s digital media like AH.nl and our apps. The stake in Adhese will accelerate further development of these attractive digital advertising opportunities. We are proud as a food tech company to be at the center of developing this innovative digital service for a further roll out to Ahold Delhaize’s other local brands in Europe.“ 

Tim Sturtewagen, CPO Adhese added: "With Ahold Delhaize and Albert Heijn as new partners, we get the opportunity to accelerate the realization of our innovative roadmap. Adtech is developing rapidly, and it is important for us to be able to stay at the forefront of technology to deliver powerful capabilities for advertisers and publishers. We now have partners on board that fully share this belief and that give us the space to build on this story with others as well. So, for both existing and new customers, this partnership is fantastic news." 


- ENDS - 

Cautionary notice  
This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words and expressions such as drive, opportunities, committed, expect, step, opportunities, accelerating, underpins, commitment, journey, will, further, belief or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.  

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the “Company”) to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company’s management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company’s management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law. 

For more information 

  • Press office: +31 88 6595134 / media.relations@aholddelhaize.com 
  • Investor relations: +31 88 659 5213 / investor.relations@aholddelhaize.com 
  • Social media: Instagram: @Ahold-Delhaize | LinkedIn: @Ahold-Delhaize | Twitter: @AholdDelhaize  

About Ahold Delhaize 
Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups and a leader in both supermarkets and e-commerce. Its family of great local brands serves 55 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe, and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 413,000 associates in 7,452 grocery and specialty stores and include the top online retailer in the Benelux and the leading online grocers in the Benelux and the United States. Ahold Delhaize brands are at the forefront of sustainable retailing, sourcing responsibly, supporting local communities and helping customers make healthier choices. The company’s focus on four growth drivers – drive omnichannel growth, elevate healthy and sustainable, cultivate best talent and strengthen operational excellence – is helping to fulfil its purpose, achieve its vision and prepare its brands and businesses for tomorrow. Headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands, Ahold Delhaize is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels stock exchanges (ticker: AD) and its American Depositary Receipts are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. and quoted on the OTCQX International marketplace (ticker: ADRNY). For more information, please visit:www.aholddelhaize.com.  


All news about AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
03:15aAhold Delhaize Purchases Minority Stake in Advertising Tech Group Adhese
MT
03:01aAhold Delhaize acquires minority stake in adtech company Adhese to drive development of..
GL
10/18AHOLD DELHAIZE : Bernstein maintains a Buy rating
MD
10/18Ahold Delhaize share buyback update October 18, 2022
GL
10/18Ahold Delhaize share buyback update October 18, 2022
GL
10/17Analysis-Kroger, Albertsons spin-off is extra ammunition in regulatory battle
RE
10/17AHOLD DELHAIZE : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
10/14AHOLD DELHAIZE : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
10/14AHOLD DELHAIZE : Gets a Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
10/14Ahold Delhaize N : will publish its third quarter 2022 results on November 9, 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 84 045 M 82 568 M 82 568 M
Net income 2022 2 297 M 2 257 M 2 257 M
Net Debt 2022 14 574 M 14 318 M 14 318 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 3,74%
Capitalization 27 213 M 26 734 M 26 734 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 413 000
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 27,65 €
Average target price 31,15 €
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans Willem Henri Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Executive Vice President-Finance
Peter Agnefjäll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-8.26%26 734
WALMART INC.-9.21%364 088
SYSCO CORPORATION-1.97%38 970
KROGER-4.64%30 894
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED5.89%25 992
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-12.87%25 357