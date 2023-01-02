Advanced search
Ahold Delhaize Launches EUR1 Billion Share Buyback Program
MT
Ahold Delhaize commences 2023 share buyback program
GL
02:01aAhold Delhaize commences 2023 share buyback program
GL
Ahold Delhaize commences 2023 share buyback program

01/02/2023 | 02:01am EST
Zaandam, the Netherlands, January 2, 2023 – Ahold Delhaize today commences the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 9, 2022 and expects to complete the program before the end of 2023.

Maintaining a balanced approach between funding growth in key channels and returning excess liquidity to shareholders is part of Ahold Delhaize’s financial framework to support its Leading Together strategy. The purpose of the program is to reduce the capital of Ahold Delhaize, by cancelling all or part of the common shares acquired through the program.

The program will be executed within the limits of relevant laws and regulations, the existing authority granted at Ahold Delhaize’s 2022 annual general meeting of shareholders on April 13, 2022 and the authority (if granted) by the annual general meeting on April 12, 2023.

The share buyback program is executed in one or several tranches. For each of them, an intermediary is mandated to execute the purchase of the shares at his own discretions during open and closed periods in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (“MAR”) and within pre-defined execution parameters. Shares are bought in the market and accumulated on the treasury share account until cancellation. Pursuant to the relevant statutory provisions, cancellation may not be effected earlier than two months after a resolution to cancel shares is adopted and publicly announced. Ahold Delhaize is committed to the share buyback program, but the program is subject to changes in corporate activities, such as but not limited to material M&A activity.

Ahold Delhaize will provide regular updates on the progress of the program by means of press releases.

Cautionary notice 

This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words such as commences, expects, before, the end of, 2023, maintaining, growth, support, strategy reduce, will, if granted, pre-defined, may, until, after, committed, continue subject to or other similar words or expressions are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the “Company”) to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company’s management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company’s management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.


