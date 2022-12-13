Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Ahold Delhaize N.V.
  News
  Summary
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:08 2022-12-13 am EST
28.08 EUR   -0.34%
Ahold Delhaize proposes to reappoint Peter Agnefjäll as Chair of the Supervisory Board

12/13/2022 | 10:35am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Zaandam, the Netherlands, December 13, 2022 - Ahold Delhaize today announces that its Supervisory Board intends to propose the reappointment of Peter Agnefjäll as member and Chair of the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 12 April 2023.

Peter Agnefjӓll has been a member of the Supervisory Board since April 2019 and was appointed Chair as per 1 January 2021. He is a member of the Governance and Nomination Committee and of the Remuneration Committee. His reappointment to the Supervisory Board for another four year term is subject to shareholder approval.

Helen Weir, Chair of the Governance and Nomination Committee, said: “Peter has been an inspiring leader for our Supervisory Board since 2021 and he has built a strong and diverse Board team. We look forward to his continued leadership as the company delivers on the next phase of its Leading Together strategy.”

Peter Agnefjäll stated: “I am honored and humbled by the trust placed in me by my Supervisory Board colleagues. I have been impressed with the dedication and service to the communities our brands have displayed in the past few years, and it would be my pleasure to continue to support the leadership of the company going forward.”

- Ends - 

Cautionary notice

This communication contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words such as proposes, reappoint, intends, 2023, another, term, subject to, next, continue, going forward, proposed and to come, or other similar words or expressions, are typically used to identify forward-looking statements. 

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the “Company”) to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company’s management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company’s management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

For more information 

About Ahold Delhaize

Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups and a leader in both supermarkets and e-commerce. Its family of great local brands serves 55 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe, and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 413,000 associates in 7,452 grocery and specialty stores and include the top online retailer in the Benelux and the leading online grocers in the Benelux and the United States. Ahold Delhaize brands are at the forefront of sustainable retailing, sourcing responsibly, supporting local communities and helping customers make healthier choices. The company’s focus on four growth drivers – drive omnichannel growth, elevate healthy and sustainable, cultivate best talent and strengthen operational excellence – is helping to fulfil its purpose, achieve its vision and prepare its brands and businesses for tomorrow. Headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands, Ahold Delhaize is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels stock exchanges (ticker: AD) and its American Depositary Receipts are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. and quoted on the OTCQX International marketplace (ticker: ADRNY). For more information, please visit: www.aholddelhaize.com

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 86 786 M 91 364 M 91 364 M
Net income 2022 2 296 M 2 418 M 2 418 M
Net Debt 2022 15 403 M 16 215 M 16 215 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 3,71%
Capitalization 27 572 M 29 027 M 29 027 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 413 000
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 28,18 €
Average target price 31,35 €
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans Willem Henri Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Executive Vice President-Finance
Peter Agnefjäll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-6.50%29 027
WALMART INC.0.43%399 180
SYSCO CORPORATION4.68%42 128
KROGER CO. (THE)2.67%33 436
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED19.88%29 443
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-10.55%27 752