Ahold Delhaize proposes to reappoint Peter Agnefjäll as Chair of the Supervisory Board

Zaandam, the Netherlands, December 13, 2022 - Ahold Delhaize today announces that its Supervisory Board intends to propose the reappointment of Peter Agnefjäll as member and Chair of the Supervisory Board at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 12 April 2023.

Peter Agnefjӓll has been a member of the Supervisory Board since April 2019 and was appointed Chair as per 1 January 2021. He is a member of the Governance and Nomination Committee and of the Remuneration Committee. His reappointment to the Supervisory Board for another four year term is subject to shareholder approval.

Helen Weir, Chair of the Governance and Nomination Committee, said: “Peter has been an inspiring leader for our Supervisory Board since 2021 and he has built a strong and diverse Board team. We look forward to his continued leadership as the company delivers on the next phase of its Leading Together strategy.”

Peter Agnefjäll stated: “I am honored and humbled by the trust placed in me by my Supervisory Board colleagues. I have been impressed with the dedication and service to the communities our brands have displayed in the past few years, and it would be my pleasure to continue to support the leadership of the company going forward.”

