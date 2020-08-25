Log in
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

08/25/2020

Zaandam, the Netherlands, August 25, 2020 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 900,000 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from August 17, 2020 up to and including August 21, 2020. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €26.12 per share for a total consideration of € 23.5 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on December 4, 2019.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 27,126,050 common shares for a total consideration of €602.4 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-information/share-buy-back-programs/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.

