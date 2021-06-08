Log in
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 06/07 11:35:29 am
24.355 EUR   +1.08%
02:07aAHOLD DELHAIZE N  : share buyback update June 8, 2021
PU
02:00aAhold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
06/03AHOLD DELHAIZE N  : Sebastiaan de Jong new Brand President Etos
AQ
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

06/08/2021 | 02:00am EDT
Zaandam, the Netherlands, June 8, 2021 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 254,691 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from May 31, 2021 up to and including June 4, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 23.81 per share for a total consideration of € 6.1 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 20,142,443 common shares for a total consideration of € 464.6 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2021/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 70 807 M 86 243 M 86 243 M
Net income 2021 2 010 M 2 448 M 2 448 M
Net Debt 2021 12 446 M 15 159 M 15 159 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,8x
Yield 2021 3,86%
Capitalization 25 122 M 30 641 M 30 599 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 410 000
Free-Float 90,0%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 25,96 €
Last Close Price 24,36 €
Spread / Highest target 33,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Frans W. H. Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Chief Financial Officer
Peter Agnefjäll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.5.39%30 641
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED10.76%42 493
SYSCO CORPORATION7.50%40 727
THE KROGER CO.22.70%29 232
TESCO PLC-2.51%24 497
AEON CO., LTD.-11.26%23 238