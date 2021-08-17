Log in
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 08/16 11:35:10 am
27.87 EUR   +0.23%
02:01aAhold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
08/13AHOLD DELHAIZE : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
08/13AHOLD DELHAIZE : Bernstein keeps its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

08/17/2021 | 02:01am EDT
Zaandam, the Netherlands, August 17, 2021 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 254,760 of Ahold Delhaize common shares in the period from August 9, 2021 up to and including August 13, 2021. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €27.39 per share for a total consideration of €7 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 4, 2020.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 22,835,855 common shares for a total consideration of €533.2 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2021/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 72 197 M 84 962 M 84 962 M
Net income 2021 2 048 M 2 410 M 2 410 M
Net Debt 2021 12 146 M 14 293 M 14 293 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
Yield 2021 3,52%
Capitalization 28 651 M 33 758 M 33 716 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,57x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 410 000
Free-Float 88,8%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 27,87 €
Average target price 27,69 €
Spread / Average Target -0,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans Willem Henri Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Chief Financial Officer
Peter Agnefjäll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.20.60%33 758
WALMART INC.4.58%419 005
SYSCO CORPORATION6.83%40 660
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED4.35%38 096
THE KROGER CO.36.81%32 022
TESCO PLC4.62%25 838