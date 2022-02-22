Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  Ahold Delhaize N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Amsterdam - 02/21 11:37:57 am
26.225 EUR   -3.18%
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

02/22/2022 | 02:01am EST
Zaandam, the Netherlands, February 22, 2022 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 2,346,305 of its common shares in the period from February 14, 2022 up to and including February 18, 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 27.19 per share for a total consideration of € 63.8 million. These repurchases were made as part of the € 1 billion share buyback program announced on November 15, 2021.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 5,372,305 common shares for a total consideration of € 153.5 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2022/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.


