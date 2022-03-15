Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Ahold Delhaize N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  03/14 12:35:23 pm
28.03 EUR   +2.24%
03:01aAhold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
03/08Ahold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
03/04AHOLD DELHAIZE N : #BreakTheBias this International Women's Day
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

03/15/2022 | 03:01am EDT
Zaandam, the Netherlands, March 15, 2022 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 600,000 of its common shares in the period from March 7, 2022 up to and including March 11, 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 27.43 per share for a total consideration of € 16.5 million. These repurchases were made as part of the € 1 billion share buyback program announced on November 15, 2021.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 7,883,430 common shares for a total consideration of € 221 million.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2022/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.



Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Financials
Sales 2022 78 057 M 85 739 M 85 739 M
Net income 2022 2 131 M 2 341 M 2 341 M
Net Debt 2022 13 992 M 15 370 M 15 370 M
P/E ratio 2022 13,2x
Yield 2022 3,52%
Capitalization 28 164 M 30 936 M 30 936 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,54x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 278 775
Free-Float -
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 28,03 €
Average target price 30,48 €
Spread / Average Target 8,75%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans Willem Henri Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Executive Vice President-Finance
Peter Agnefjäll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Beschier Jacob Noteboom Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-7.00%30 936
WALMART INC.-0.44%394 085
THE KROGER CO.22.45%40 576
SYSCO CORPORATION-2.28%39 490
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-7.18%31 120
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED10.72%30 036