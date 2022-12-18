Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Ahold Delhaize N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35 2022-12-16 am EST
27.15 EUR   -1.00%
04:01pAhold Delhaize share buyback update
GL
12/16Ahold Delhaize N : Delhaize Belgium expands charging station fleet with 1,800 additional fast charging points, together with Electra
PU
12/15Ahold Delhaize N : Norges Bank - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. - Amsterdam
PU
Summary 
Summary

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

12/18/2022 | 04:01pm EST
Zaandam, the Netherlands, December 15, 2022 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 350.664 of its common shares in the period from December 12, 2022 up to and including December 15, 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €27.96 per share for a total consideration of €9.8 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 15, 2021.

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 36,596,304 common shares for a total consideration of € 1 billion.

Ahold Delhaize confirms the successful completion of the program on December 15, 2022. The number of outstanding common shares as of this date was 977,352,954.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2022/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
