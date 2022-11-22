Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Ahold Delhaize N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Ahold Delhaize share buyback update November 22, 2022

11/22/2022 | 02:01am EST
Zaandam, the Netherlands, November 22, 2022 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 853,130 of its common shares in the period from November 14, 2022 up to and including November 18, 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 27.61 per share for a total consideration of € 23.6 million. These repurchases were made as part of the € 1 billion share buyback program announced on November 15, 2021. 


The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 34,272,020 common shares for a total consideration of € 934.9 million.
Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2022/ 

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs. 





Financials
Sales 2022 86 720 M 88 852 M 88 852 M
Net income 2022 2 303 M 2 359 M 2 359 M
Net Debt 2022 15 477 M 15 857 M 15 857 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 3,74%
Capitalization 27 335 M 28 007 M 28 007 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 413 000
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Duration : Period :
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 27,87 €
Average target price 31,17 €
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans Willem Henri Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Executive Vice President-Finance
Peter Agnefjäll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-7.53%28 007
WALMART INC.4.46%410 257
SYSCO CORPORATION8.29%43 192
KROGER6.63%34 445
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-8.81%27 953
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED7.04%27 307