  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. Ahold Delhaize N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
2022-10-24
27.94 EUR   +1.90%
10/24Beyond Meat Launches 'Beyond Steak' Line
MT
10/21Ahold Delhaize N : Giant Food launches Loop, a circular reuse platform
PU
10/20Ahold Delhaize N : Peapod Digital Labs to Expand Partnerships and Bring Media Network for Ahold Delhaize USA Brands In-House, Readying for Growth
PU
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update October 25, 2022

10/25/2022
Zaandam, the Netherlands, October 25, 2022 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 825,853 of its common shares in the period from October 17, 2022 up to and including October 21, 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 27.46 per share for a total consideration of € 22.7 million. These repurchases were made as part of the € 1 billion share buyback program announced on November 15, 2021. 

The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 30,513,833 common shares for a total consideration of € 829.6 million. 

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2022/ 

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.



Financials
Sales 2022 84 636 M 83 640 M 83 640 M
Net income 2022 2 297 M 2 270 M 2 270 M
Net Debt 2022 14 574 M 14 403 M 14 403 M
P/E ratio 2022 12,2x
Yield 2022 3,72%
Capitalization 27 498 M 27 175 M 27 175 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,50x
EV / Sales 2023 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 413 000
Free-Float 94,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 27,94 €
Average target price 31,15 €
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans Willem Henri Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Executive Vice President-Finance
Peter Agnefjäll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-7.30%27 175
WALMART INC.-5.45%371 308
SYSCO CORPORATION1.91%40 514
KROGER-3.60%31 231
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED7.22%26 354
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-13.36%25 261