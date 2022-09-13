Advanced search
Ahold Delhaize share buyback update September 13, 2022

09/13/2022 | 02:01am EDT
Zaandam, the Netherlands, September 13, 2022 – Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 3,015,843 of its common shares in the period from September 5, 2022 up to and including September 9, 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of € 27.58 per share for a total consideration of € 83.2 million. These repurchases were made as part of the € 1 billion share buyback program announced on November 15, 2021. 
 
The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 24,498,994 common shares for a total consideration of € 668.8 million. 

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2022/ 

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs. 


