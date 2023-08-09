Analysts had seen the figure at 859 million euros in a company-compiled poll.
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize on Wednesday reported better-than-expected second quarter underlying operating income of 904 million euros ($992 million).
Analysts had seen the figure at 859 million euros in a company-compiled poll.
($1 = 0.9113 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
