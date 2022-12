The move would reduce the headcount at Bol.com by 10% and is part of a plan to cut costs at the largest online retailer in the Netherlands by around 225 million euros ($237.15 million), the paper said citing an internal company presentation.

Spokespeople for Ahold and Bol could not immediately be reached for comment.

($1 = 0.9488 euros)

(Reporting by Bart Meijer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)