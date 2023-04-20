Advanced search
    AD   NL0011794037

AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.

(AD)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:24 2023-04-20 am EDT
31.26 EUR   +0.32%
12:46pRetailers scouting for new income streams
Alphavalue
04/19Stellantis hires Natalie Knight as new CFO replacing Richard Palmer
RE
04/19Stellantis Names Natalie Knight CFO
MT
Retailers scouting for new income streams

04/20/2023 | 12:46pm EDT
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. 0.32% 31.26 Real-time Quote.16.10%
CARREFOUR -1.83% 18.505 Real-time Quote.20.52%
CASINO, GUICHARD-PERRACHON SA -1.00% 6.95 Real-time Quote.-28.07%
COLRUYT N.V. -1.27% 24.94 Real-time Quote.18.59%
J SAINSBURY PLC -1.06% 279.2 Delayed Quote.29.63%
JERÓNIMO MARTINS, SGPS, S.A. -1.17% 21.92 Real-time Quote.9.91%
TESCO PLC -0.47% 274.6 Delayed Quote.23.06%
All news about AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
12:46pRetailers scouting for new income streams
Alphavalue
04/19Stellantis hires Natalie Knight as new CFO replacing Richard Palmer
RE
04/19Stellantis Names Natalie Knight CFO
MT
04/19Ahold Delhaize CFO to Join Stellantis in Same Role
MT
04/19Stellantis appoints Natalie Knight as new CFO
AN
04/18AHOLD DELHAIZE : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/18Ahold Delhaize N : share buyback update April 18, 2023
PU
04/14AHOLD DELHAIZE : Bernstein reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/14AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V. : Final dividend
FA
04/13Ahold Delhaize N : AGM Resolutions 2023
PU
Analyst Recommendations on AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Financials
Sales 2023 89 370 M 97 961 M 97 961 M
Net income 2023 2 422 M 2 654 M 2 654 M
Net Debt 2023 14 270 M 15 641 M 15 641 M
P/E ratio 2023 12,5x
Yield 2023 3,48%
Capitalization 30 239 M 33 146 M 33 146 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
EV / Sales 2024 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 279 450
Free-Float 97,4%
Chart AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Ahold Delhaize N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 31,16 €
Average target price 32,48 €
Spread / Average Target 4,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frans Willem Henri Muller President & Chief Executive Officer
Natalie M. Knight Executive Vice President-Finance
Peter Agnefjäll Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ben Wishart Global Chief Information Officer
Reinout Duco Hooft Graafland Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.16.10%33 146
WALMART INC.5.80%404 375
SYSCO CORPORATION-2.21%37 948
KROGER CO. (THE)6.44%34 044
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED14.66%31 400
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED2.81%29 314
