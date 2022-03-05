Ahresty : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards)

for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

February 14, 2022 Company Name: Ahresty Corporation Stock Exchange Listing: Tokyo Code Number: 5852 URL: https://www.ahresty.co.jp Representative: (Title) President & CEO (Name) Arata Takahashi Contact for (Title) Executive Officer, Chief of General (Name) Tsuruo Tsuji TEL 03-6369-8660 inquiries: Administrative Command Planned date for filing of quarterly securities report: February 14, 2022 Planned date for start of dividend payment: － Supplementary documents for quarterly results: Yes Quarterly results briefing: No (Amounts of less than 1 million yen are rounded off) 1. Consolidated results for the first three quarters of the year ending March 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021) (1) Consolidated operating results (for the nine months ended December 31, 2021) (% shows year-on-year change from previous year) Net sales Operating income Recurring income Net income attributable to owners of parent million yen % million yen % million yen % million yen % First three quarters of year 83,711 29.8 (2,721) － (2,367) － (6,817) － ending March 2022 First three quarters of year 64,506 (29.9) (2,710) － (2,146) － (3,059) － ended March 2021

(Notes) 1. Comprehensive income: First three quarters of year ending March 2022: (4,024) million yen (-%) First three quarters of year ended March 2021: (2,939) million yen (-%)

2. Since the beginning of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year, the Company has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ

Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. The figures for the first three quarters of the fiscal year ending March 2022 are the figures after the said accounting standards have been applied.

(Reference) EBITDA:

First three quarters of year ending March 2022: 6,390 million yen (-5.6%) First three quarters of year ended March 2021: 6,769 million yen (-39.9%) * EBITDA = operating income + depreciation and amortization

Net income per share Fully diluted net income per share yen yen First three quarters of year ending March 2022 (264.49) － First three quarters of year ended March 2021 (119.63) － (2) Consolidated financial position Total assets Net assets Equity ratio million yen million yen % As of December 31, 2021 126,325 51,809 40.9 As of March 31, 2021 132,223 55,631 41.9 (Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of December 31, 2021: 51,668 million yen As of March 31, 2021: 55,467 million yen

(Note) Since the beginning of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year, the Company has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. The figures for the first three quarters of the fiscal year ending March 2022 are the figures after the said accounting standards have been applied.

2. Dividend payments

Dividend per share End of first quarter End of second quarter End of third quarter End of year Total yen yen yen yen yen Year ended March 2021 － 0.00 － 5.00 5.00 Year ending March 2022 － 5.00 － Year ending March 2022 5.00 10.00 (Forecast) (Note) Revisions to dividend forecast published most recently: No

