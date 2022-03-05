Ahresty : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the First Three Quarters of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2022

Planned date for filing of quarterly securities report: February 14, 2022
(Amounts of less than 1 million yen are rounded off)
1. Consolidated results for the first three quarters of the year ending March 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated operating results (for the nine months ended December 31, 2021)
(% shows year-on-year change from previous year)
Net sales
Operating income
Recurring income
Net income attributable
to owners of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
First three quarters of year
83,711
29.8
(2,721)
－
(2,367)
－
(6,817)
－
ending March 2022
First three quarters of year
64,506
(29.9)
(2,710)
－
(2,146)
－
(3,059)
－
ended March 2021
(Notes) 1. Comprehensive income: First three quarters of year ending March 2022: (4,024) million yen (-%) First three quarters of year ended March 2021: (2,939) million yen (-%)
2. Since the beginning of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year, the Company has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ
Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. The figures for the first three quarters of the fiscal year ending March 2022 are the figures after the said accounting standards have been applied.
(Reference) EBITDA:
First three quarters of year ending March 2022: 6,390 million yen (-5.6%) First three quarters of year ended March 2021: 6,769 million yen (-39.9%) * EBITDA = operating income + depreciation and amortization
Net income per share
Fully diluted net income per share
yen
yen
First three quarters of year ending March 2022
(264.49)
－
First three quarters of year ended March 2021
(119.63)
－
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Equity ratio
million yen
million yen
%
As of December 31, 2021
126,325
51,809
40.9
As of March 31, 2021
132,223
55,631
41.9
(Reference) Shareholders' equity: As of December 31, 2021: 51,668 million yen
As of March 31, 2021: 55,467 million yen
(Note) Since the beginning of the first quarter of the consolidated fiscal year, the Company has adopted the "Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition" (ASBJ Statement No. 29, March 31, 2020), etc. The figures for the first three quarters of the fiscal year ending March 2022 are the figures after the said accounting standards have been applied.
2. Dividend payments
Dividend per share
End of first quarter
End of second quarter
End of third quarter
End of year
Total
yen
yen
yen
yen
yen
Year ended March 2021
－
0.00
－
5.00
5.00
Year ending March 2022
－
5.00
－
Year ending March 2022
5.00
10.00
(Forecast)
(Note) Revisions to dividend forecast published most recently:
No
3. Forecast of consolidated results for year ending March 2022 (from April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(% shows the year-on-year change)
Net income
Net income per
Net sales
Operating income
Recurring income
attributable to owners
share
of parent
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
million yen
%
yen
Full year
114,000
－
(2,500)
－
(2,300)
－
(4,500)
－
(174.59)
(Notes) 1. Revisions to consolidated results forecast published most recently: Yes
For details, please refer to the Notice on Extraordinary Losses and Gains, Support for a Consolidated Subsidiary (debt waiver, capital increase), and Revisions to Consolidated Results Forecast, released today.
2. Starting from the beginning of the year ending March 2022, the Company has adopted the Accounting Standard for Revenue Recognition (ASBJ Statement No. 29), etc. Since the consolidated results forecast above presents the figures after the said accounting standards are applied, year-on-year changes are not provided.
Notes:
Significant changes to subsidiaries during the current term (changes for a specified subsidiary accompanying a change in the scope of consolidation): None
Application of specific accounting treatment to the preparation of quarterly consolidated financial statements: None
Changes in accounting principles and changes in or restatement of accounting estimates
(i) Changes in accounting principles associated with revision of accounting standards, etc.:
Yes
(ii) Changes in accounting principles other than (i):
None
(iii) Changes in accounting estimates:
None
(iv) Restatement:
None
(4) Number of shares outstanding (Common stock)
(i) Number of shares outstanding at end of period (including treasury shares)
As of December 31, 2021: 26,076,717 shares
As of March 31, 2021: 26,076,717 shares
(ii) Number of treasury shares at end of period
As of December 31, 2021:
250,605 shares
As of March 31, 2021: 410,044 shares
(iii) Average number of shares (for the first nine-month period)
As of December 31, 2021:
25,775,256 shares
As of December 31, 2020: 25,577,955 shares
Quarterly consolidated financial statements are placed outside the scope of quarterly reviews performed by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation.
Explanation for appropriate use of financial forecasts and other special remarks
The forecasts presented herein are based on information currently available and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company, and actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors. For notes on the use of the results forecasts and assumptions as the basis for the results forecasts, please see "1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters (3) Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Earnings Forecasts" on page 5 of the accompanying materials.
1. Qualitative Information on Consolidated Operating Results, etc. for the First Three Quarters
Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Operating Results
During the first three quarters of the consolidated fiscal year under review, as the severe situation due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic gradually eased, moves toward recovery continued to progress. In Japan, although similar moves were seen in general, reflecting the expansion of vaccination and the resurgence of the world economy, the pace of recovery was sluggish due to the remaining restrictions on supply for production.
In response to these circumstances, the Ahresty Group, while implementing measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in accordance with the local regulations of each country or region, took various actions, such as production adjustment by controlling operations and revising work shifts according to sales volume and cost reduction by utilization of idle internal facilities to reduce capital investment. However, during the nine-month period under review, automobile production decreased due to the shortage in the supply of semiconductors and parts worldwide, and procurement costs increased due to soaring raw material prices. These affected our profits, resulting in an operating loss being recorded.
The Ahresty Group will accelerate measures based on its 1921 Medium-term Management Plan, which we have promoted since fiscal 2019, to improve profitability and enhance our corporate structure by cutting costs and raising productivity, as well as to further reduce capital investment and establish an operation system appropriate for the volume of orders received. Moreover, we formulated the 10-year Business Plan, a long-term management plan of the Group toward fiscal 2030, at the end of last year, and the period of the 2224 Medium-term Management Plan will also start from fiscal 2022. Under these plans, we will make continued efforts to enhance our earnings power by modifying our business portfolio in response to changes in the external environment, such as the advancement of electrification in the automobile industry and moves toward carbon neutrality.
Consequently, for the first three quarters of the consolidated fiscal year under review, the Group recorded consolidated net sales of ¥83,711 million (up 29.8% year on year), operating loss of ¥2,721 million (operating loss of ¥2,710 million for the first three quarters of the previous year), recurring loss of ¥2,367 million (recurring loss of ¥2,146 million for the first three quarters of the previous year) and net loss attributable to owners of parent of ¥6,817 million (net loss attributable to owners of parent of ¥3,059 million in the first three quarters of the previous year).
Operating results by segment are as follows:
Regarding the Die Casting Business, during the previous fiscal year, production adjustments due to the impact of the spread of COVID-19 in the automobile markets in all regions of Japan, North America and Asia resulted in a significant decrease in sales volumes. Starting from the second quarter of the previous year, along with the resumption of economic activities in many countries, car manufacturers, our main customers, were putting their global car sales back on a recovery track. However, during the fiscal year under review, due to the global shortage of semiconductors and the impact of the spread of COVID-19 in Southeast Asia on auto parts production, production of automobiles severely declined. Affected by these factors, the volume of orders received by the Ahresty Group, which had been on its way to recovery, declined again from the second half of the previous fiscal year. In terms of profitability, coupled with the impact of the decline in the volume of orders received, the prices of aluminum, our Group's key raw material, have been soaring. Since there is a certain delay in reflecting fluctuations in raw material prices in our selling prices, this served as a factor contributing to losses. However, although the impact of the shortage of semiconductors is likely to last in the fourth quarter and beyond, we see signs of relaxation of production adjustments by automobile companies. Also, with an increase in new orders, we expect a recovery in sales weight. Moreover, the rise of aluminum prices, which had been soaring since the second half of fiscal 2020, began to decelerate at the end of 2021, and the rise began to be properly reflected in our selling prices. Thus, the impact on our revenue has been gradually decreasing.
Based on these circumstances, performance of each segment is as follows.
Die Casting Business: Japan
The Die Casting Business in Japan achieved net sales of ¥37,964 million (up 18.8% year on year) but recorded a segment loss of ¥1,306 million (a segment loss of ¥2,338 million was recorded a year earlier) despite the effect of the reduction of manufacturing costs, etc.
Die Casting Business: North America
The Die Casting Business in North America achieved net sales of ¥20,813 million (up 39.9% year on year) but recorded a segment loss of ¥1,048 million (a segment loss of ¥126 million was recorded a year earlier).
Die Casting Business: Asia
The Die Casting Business in Asia recorded net sales of ¥18,274 million (up 37.0% year on year). On the profitability side, the segment recorded a loss of ¥765 million (a segment loss of ¥827 million was recorded a year earlier).
During the period under review, despite the rise in prices of raw materials and the impact of lockdowns due to COVID- 19 on our plant in India, the recovery in orders received contributed to a decrease in the segment loss.
Aluminum Business
In the aluminum business, despite the impact of the production decrease of car manufacturers due mainly to the shortage of semiconductors, sales weight increased by 23.5% year on year, boosting net sales 81.6% year on year to ¥4,382 million. On the profitability side, despite the soaring aluminum prices, the segment recorded a profit of ¥201 million (a segment loss of ¥5 million was recorded a year earlier) due mainly to the increase in net sales and cost reduction efforts.
Proprietary Products Business
In the Proprietary Products business, net sales increased 19.0% year on year to ¥2,277 million, mainly reflecting an increase in orders for projects of the main customers, namely a clean room at a semiconductor-related company and a data center at a telecommunications company. On the profitability front, the segment achieved a stable profit of ¥185 million (down 32.6% year on year) in spite of the impact of fluctuations caused by individual projects.
Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Financial Position
Assets, liabilities and net assets (Assets)
Total assets at the end of the consolidated first three quarters under review decreased ¥5,898 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥126,325 million. Current assets stood at ¥46,431 million, an increase of ¥1,047 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to increases of ¥3,320 million in trade notes and accounts receivable and ¥3,192 million in inventories despite a decrease of ¥6,071 million in cash and time deposits. Fixed assets were ¥79,893 million, down ¥6,946 million from the end of the preceding fiscal year. This was due chiefly to a decrease of ¥6,630 million in tangible fixed assets as a result of the recording of an impairment loss of ¥4,210 million and to a decrease of ¥149 million in investment securities.
(Liabilities)
Liabilities at the end of the consolidated first three quarters under review fell ¥2,075 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥74,515 million. Current liabilities stood at ¥48,103 million, a decrease of ¥2,635 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. The principal factors contributing to this result included decreases of ¥4,619 million in short-term loans payable and ¥375 million in obligations for equipment, in contrast to an increase of ¥2,632 million in notes and accounts payable. Long-term liabilities stood at ¥26,412 million, an increase of ¥559 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year. This was mainly due to an increase of ¥430 million in long-term loans payable.
(Net assets)
Net assets at the end of the consolidated third quarter under review decreased ¥3,822 million from the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to ¥51,809 million. This was attributable primarily to an increase of ¥2,926 million in foreign currency translation adjustments in contrast to a decrease of ¥6,703 million in retained earnings.
As a result, the equity ratio was down from 41.9% at the end of the previous consolidated fiscal year to 40.9%.
Qualitative Information Concerning Consolidated Earnings Forecasts
In view of recent trends in business performance, the Company has revised its consolidated full-year business forecasts released on October 29, 2021. For details, please refer to the Notice on Extraordinary Losses and Gains, Support for a Consolidated Subsidiary (debt waiver, capital increase), and Revisions to Consolidated Results Forecast, released on February 14, 2022.
