Ahresty : Notice of Personnel Change

Notice of Personnel Change
Ahresty Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company decided on the following personnel change.
1. Personnel change of Chief of Command of Ahresty Corporation (as of April 1, 2022)
|
Name
|
New position
|
Current position
|
|
|
|
|
・Executive Officer
|
・Executive Officer
|
Hideki Nariya
|
・Chief of General Administrative
|
・General Manager, Management
|
|
Command
|
Planning Department
|
|
|
2. Personnel change of General Manager of Ahresty Corporation and President of Affiliated Company (as of April 1, 2022)
|
Name
|
New position
|
Current position
|
|
|
|
|
|
・General Manager, Human Resource
|
Atsushi Shimizu
|
・General Manager, Management
|
Department
|
Planning Department
|
・President, Ahresty Inclusive Service
|
|
|
|
Corporation
|
|
・General Manager, Human Resource
|
・Section Manager, Human Resource
|
Masahiro Haneishi
|
Department
|
Department
|
・President, Ahresty Inclusive Service
|
・Task Manager, Ahresty Inclusive
|
|
|
Corporation
|
Service Corporation
|
Kazuhisa Kawata
|
・General Manager, Safety and
|
・Senior Task Manager, Tokai Plant
|
Environment Department
|
|
|
|
|
Note：President of Affiliated Company will be officially appointed to his new position after his candidacy is approved at the Shareholders Meeting and then at the Board of Directors Meeting of the Affiliated Company to take place from February, 2022.
