Ahresty : Notice of Personnel Change

February 14, 2022

Company name: Ahresty Corporation President & CEO: Arata Takahashi

(Security code: 5852, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

General Manager, Management Planning Department (Telephone: 03-6369-8664)

Notice of Personnel Change

Ahresty Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company decided on the following personnel change.

1. Personnel change of Chief of Command of Ahresty Corporation (as of April 1, 2022)

Name New position Current position ・Executive Officer ・Executive Officer Hideki Nariya ・Chief of General Administrative ・General Manager, Management Command Planning Department

2. Personnel change of General Manager of Ahresty Corporation and President of Affiliated Company (as of April 1, 2022)

Name New position Current position ・General Manager, Human Resource Atsushi Shimizu ・General Manager, Management Department Planning Department ・President, Ahresty Inclusive Service Corporation ・General Manager, Human Resource ・Section Manager, Human Resource Masahiro Haneishi Department Department ・President, Ahresty Inclusive Service ・Task Manager, Ahresty Inclusive Corporation Service Corporation Kazuhisa Kawata ・General Manager, Safety and ・Senior Task Manager, Tokai Plant Environment Department

Note：President of Affiliated Company will be officially appointed to his new position after his candidacy is approved at the Shareholders Meeting and then at the Board of Directors Meeting of the Affiliated Company to take place from February, 2022.