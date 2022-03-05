Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ahresty Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5852   JP3100600000

AHRESTY CORPORATION

(5852)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ahresty : Notice of Personnel Change

03/05/2022 | 09:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 14, 2022

For Immediate Release

Company name: Ahresty Corporation President & CEO: Arata Takahashi

(Security code: 5852, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact for inquiries: Hideki Nariya, Executive Officer,

General Manager, Management Planning Department (Telephone: 03-6369-8664)

Notice of Personnel Change

Ahresty Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company decided on the following personnel change.

1. Personnel change of Chief of Command of Ahresty Corporation (as of April 1, 2022)

Name

New position

Current position

Executive Officer

Executive Officer

Hideki Nariya

Chief of General Administrative

General Manager, Management

Command

Planning Department

2. Personnel change of General Manager of Ahresty Corporation and President of Affiliated Company (as of April 1, 2022)

Name

New position

Current position

General Manager, Human Resource

Atsushi Shimizu

General Manager, Management

Department

Planning Department

President, Ahresty Inclusive Service

Corporation

General Manager, Human Resource

Section Manager, Human Resource

Masahiro Haneishi

Department

Department

President, Ahresty Inclusive Service

Task Manager, Ahresty Inclusive

Corporation

Service Corporation

Kazuhisa Kawata

General Manager, Safety and

Senior Task Manager, Tokai Plant

Environment Department

NotePresident of Affiliated Company will be officially appointed to his new position after his candidacy is approved at the Shareholders Meeting and then at the Board of Directors Meeting of the Affiliated Company to take place from February, 2022.

Disclaimer

AHRESTY Corporation published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2022 14:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AHRESTY CORPORATION
09:49aAHRESTY : Notice of Personnel Change
PU
09:49aAHRESTY : Supplementary Materials for the First Three Quarters of the Year Ending March 20..
PU
09:49aAHRESTY : Notice on Extraordinary Losses and Gains, Support for a Consolidated Subsidiary ..
PU
09:49aAHRESTY : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the First Thr..
PU
01/17AHRESTY : Notice on Reorganization in the Ahresty Group (Merger with a Consolidated Subsid..
PU
01/17AHRESTY : Plan for Conformity to the Continued Listing Requirements in the New Market Segm..
PU
2021AHRESTY : Results Briefing for the First Half of the Year Ending March 31, 2022
PU
2021AHRESTY : Supplementary Materials for the First Half of the Year Ending March 31, 2022
PU
2021AHRESTY : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the First Hal..
PU
2021Result of the Initial Judgment on Our Compliance with the Listing Criteria of New Marke..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 92 973 M 810 M 810 M
Net income 2021 -2 843 M -24,8 M -24,8 M
Net Debt 2021 33 671 M 294 M 294 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,34x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 9 401 M 81,9 M 81,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 6 124
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart AHRESTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ahresty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHRESTY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arata Takahashi Senior Managing Director
Tsuruo Tsuji Executive Officer & General Manager-Administration
Akihiko Shido Auditor
Shuhei Shiozawa Independent Outside Director
Akiyoshi Mori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHRESTY CORPORATION-6.19%82
DENSO CORPORATION-24.15%48 096
APTIV PLC-35.82%28 639
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-18.61%19 266
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.34%18 544
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-11.59%16 794