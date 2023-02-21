Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Ahresty Corporation
  News
  Summary
    5852   JP3100600000

AHRESTY CORPORATION

(5852)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  01:00:00 2023-02-21 am EST
550.00 JPY   +0.18%
01:40aAhresty : Notice of Personnel Change
PU
01/31Ahresty CEO to Assume Additional Role of Chairman
MT
01/29Ahresty Corporation Announces Change of Representative Director and Appointments of New Chairman and President, Effective March 1, 2023
CI
Ahresty : Notice of Personnel Change

02/21/2023 | 01:40am EST
February 21, 2023

Company name:

Ahresty Corporation

Representative:

Arata Takahashi, President & CEO

(Securities code:

5852; Prime Market)

Contact for inquiries:

Atsushi Shimizu, Executive Officer and

General Manager, Management

Planning Department

(Telephone:

03-6369-8664)

Notice of Personnel Change

Ahresty Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company decided on the following personnel change.

1President of Affiliated Company ( Effective March 1, 2023 )

Name

New

Current

Toshimitsu

President,

Task Manager,

Technology & Engineering,

Masubuchi

Thai Ahresty Die Co., Ltd.

Thai Ahresty Die Co., Ltd.

Disclaimer

AHRESTY Corporation published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 06:39:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 116 B 867 M 867 M
Net income 2022 -5 189 M -38,7 M -38,7 M
Net Debt 2022 33 560 M 250 M 250 M
P/E ratio 2022 -1,87x
Yield 2022 2,65%
Capitalization 14 233 M 106 M 106 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 5 938
Free-Float 80,9%
Chart AHRESTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ahresty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHRESTY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arata Takahashi Executive President, COO & Representative Director
Ayano Kawakatsu Section Manager-Finance & Accounting
Naruya Hideki Executive Officer & Manager-Corporate Planning
Akihiko Shido Auditor
Shuhei Shiozawa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHRESTY CORPORATION20.66%106
DENSO CORPORATION13.28%41 254
APTIV PLC28.47%32 416
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.0.29%16 154
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.16.22%14 952
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD6.48%14 950