Ahresty : Notice of Personnel Change

February 21, 2023
Company name:
Ahresty Corporation
Representative:
Arata Takahashi, President & CEO
(Securities code:
5852; Prime Market)
Contact for inquiries:
Atsushi Shimizu, Executive Officer and
General Manager, Management
Planning Department
(Telephone:
03-6369-8664)
Notice of Personnel Change
Ahresty Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company decided on the following personnel change.
1．President of Affiliated Company ( Effective March 1, 2023 )
Name
New
Current
Toshimitsu
President,
Task Manager,
Technology & Engineering,
Masubuchi
Thai Ahresty Die Co., Ltd.
Thai Ahresty Die Co., Ltd.
