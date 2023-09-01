September 1, 2023

Company name: Ahresty Corporation President & COO: Shinichi Takahashi (Security code: 5852, Prime Market)

Contact for inquiries: Atsushi Shimizu, Executive Officer and General Manager, Management Planning Department (Telephone: 03-6369-8664)

Notice of Personnel Change

Ahresty Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company decided on the following personnel change.

1, Personnel change of President of Affiliated Company (as of Nov. 1, 2023)

Name New position Current position Shinsuke Ido President, Manager, R&D Section, Ahresty Techno Service Corporation Ahresty Techno Service Corporation

Note：It will be officially appointed to his new position after his candidacy is approved at the Shareholders Meeting and then at the Board of Directors Meeting of Ahresty Techno Service Corporation to take place in late October.