September 1, 2023

Company name: Ahresty Corporation President & COO: Shinichi Takahashi (Security code: 5852, Prime Market)

Contact for inquiries: Atsushi Shimizu, Executive Officer and General Manager, Management Planning Department (Telephone: 03-6369-8664)

Notice of Personnel Change

Ahresty Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company decided on the following personnel change.

1, Personnel change of President of Affiliated Company (as of Nov. 1, 2023)

Name

New position

Current position

Shinsuke Ido

President,

Manager, R&D Section,

Ahresty Techno Service Corporation

Ahresty Techno Service Corporation

NoteIt will be officially appointed to his new position after his candidacy is approved at the Shareholders Meeting and then at the Board of Directors Meeting of Ahresty Techno Service Corporation to take place in late October.

Disclaimer

AHRESTY Corporation published this content on 01 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 07:01:02 UTC.