September 1, 2023
Company name: Ahresty Corporation President & COO: Shinichi Takahashi (Security code: 5852, Prime Market)
Contact for inquiries: Atsushi Shimizu, Executive Officer and General Manager, Management Planning Department (Telephone: 03-6369-8664)
Notice of Personnel Change
Ahresty Corporation (the "Company") hereby announces that the Company decided on the following personnel change.
1, Personnel change of President of Affiliated Company (as of Nov. 1, 2023)
Name
New position
Current position
Shinsuke Ido
President,
Manager, R&D Section,
Ahresty Techno Service Corporation
Ahresty Techno Service Corporation
Note：It will be officially appointed to his new position after his candidacy is approved at the Shareholders Meeting and then at the Board of Directors Meeting of Ahresty Techno Service Corporation to take place in late October.
Disclaimer
AHRESTY Corporation published this content on 01 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2023 07:01:02 UTC.