Ahresty : Notice on Reorganization in the Ahresty Group (Merger with a Consolidated Subsidiary)

December 24, 2021 For Immediate Release Company name: Ahresty Corporation President & CEO: Arata Takahashi (Security code: 5852, First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact for inquiries: Hideki Nariya, Executive Officer, General Manager, Management Planning Department (Telephone: +81-3-6369-8664)

Notice on Reorganization in the Ahresty Group (Merger with a Consolidated Subsidiary)

Ahresty Corporation (hereinafter, "the Company") hereby announces that a reorganization within the Ahresty Group (hereinafter, "the Group") was resolved at its Board of Directors' meeting held today as described below.

Since this is a simplified merger of a wholly-owned subsidiary, some of the matters for disclosure are omitted.

Purpose of the Merger

The Ahresty Group decided to implement a reorganization within the Group with the aim of improving the corporate value of the entire Group. This reorganization is a merger between the Company and Ahresty Pretech Corporation, a wholly-owned subsidiary, engaged in light metal processing. The purposes of the reorganization include the construction of a system covering all stages from casting to processing at the Company's Tokai Plant; further cost reduction and improvement of productivity by unifying the business operation and sharing know-how; and the realization of more efficient organizational operations by unifying the management resources. Summary of the Merger Schedule

Date of the resolution by the Board of Directors (of each company): December 24, 2021

Conclusion of the merger agreement: December 24, 2021 Effective date of the merger agreement: April 1, 2022

Note: For this merger, the Company will follow the procedure of a simplified merger pursuant to the provision of Article 796 (2) of the Companies Act, and Ahresty Pretech Corporation will follow the procedure of a short-form merger pursuant to the provision of Article 784