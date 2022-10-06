Advanced search
    5852   JP3100600000

AHRESTY CORPORATION

(5852)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00 2022-10-06 am EDT
373.00 JPY   +1.63%
09/29AHRESTY CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
09/19Ahresty Corporation(TSE:5852) dropped from S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/26Ahresty : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2023
PU
Ahresty : Notice on Revisions to Business Forecasts

10/06/2022 | 04:32am EDT
September 30, 2022

For immediate release

Company name:

Ahresty Corporation

Representative:

Arata Takahashi, President & CEO

(Security code:

5852)

Contact for inquiries:

Atsushi Shimizu, Executive Officer and

General Manager, Management Planning

Department

(Telephone:

03-6369-8664)

Notice on Revisions to Business Forecasts

In view of recent trends in business performance, Ahresty Corporation ("the Company") hereby announces that it has revised its consolidated business forecasts (first half and full year) for the fiscal year ending March 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) released on May 18, 2022 as follows.

1. Revisions to business forecasts

(1) Revisions to consolidated results forecasts for the first half of the year ending March 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

Operating

Recurring

Net income

Net income per

Net sales

attributable to owners

income

income

share

of parent

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

yen

Previous forecasts (A)

65,000

(500)

(650)

(700)

(27.14)

Revised forecasts (B)

65,700

(1,500)

(1,400)

(1,500)

(57.92)

Difference (B-A)

700

(1,000)

(750)

(800)

Percentage change (%)

1.1

(Ref.) Results for first half of

previous year

54,647

(1,943)

(1,680)

(1,780)

(69.16)

(First half of year ended March

2022)

(2) Revisions to consolidated results forecasts for the full year ending March 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023)

Operating

Recurring

Net income

Net income per

Net sales

attributable to owners

income

income

share

of parent

million yen

million yen

million yen

million yen

yen

Previous forecasts (A)

141,000

1,900

1,450

900

34.90

Revised forecasts (B)

145,300

1,200

1,000

300

11.58

Difference (B-A)

4,300

(700)

(450)

(600)

Percentage change (%)

3.0

(36.8)

(31.0)

(66.7)

(Ref.) Results of previous year

116,313

(2,422)

(2,032)

(5,189)

(201.23)

(Year ended March 2022)

(3) Reasons for revisions

During the first half of the consolidated fiscal year under review, affected by a decrease in the volume of car production due to a shortage in the supply of semiconductors and the lockdown in Shanghai, the Ahresty Group received fewer orders than we had initially projected. Although the volume of orders received was lower than the forecast, the amount of net sales on a value basis is expected to be slightly higher than the previously released forecast due to the impact of an increase in sales linked to aluminum market conditions and the yen's exchange rate weaker than the initial forecast.

In terms of profits, despite efforts to reduce costs and improve profitability, due to the impact of the reduction in car production, as well as an increase in production costs resulting from the unexpectedly sharp rise in energy prices, our operating income, recurring income, and net income attributable to owners of parent are all estimated to be lower than the previously released forecasts.

We have also revised the full-year performance forecasts as shown in the table above based on the results of the first half and the outlook at the moment. However, as for the performance of the second half (October 2022 to March 2023), although the impact of reduction in car production is likely to continue to some extent, we expect a recovery in profitability of the Group as a whole (though the degree of recovery may vary among regions) due to recovery in sales weight, as well as the projection that the aluminum market conditions and the impact of the soaring energy prices will be reflected in selling prices.

Our foreign exchange assumption is as follows: 135.0 yen to the USD, 20.0 yen to the CNY, and 1.70 yen to the INR.

No changes have been made to the dividend projection announced on May 18, 2022 (5 yen per share for both interim and year-end dividends).

(Note) The forecasts presented herein are based on information currently available and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company, and actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors.

Supplementary Materials on Business Forecasts

Segment information of consolidated results forecasts for the full year

Segment

Net sales (million yen)

Segment profit (million yen)

Previous forecasts

Revised forecasts

Difference

Previous forecasts

Revised forecasts

Difference

Die Casting Business: Japan

60,000

59,700

(300)

1,000

300

(700)

Die Casting Business: North

34,300

37,800

3,500

0

(250)

(250)

America

Die Casting Business: Asia

34,400

35,700

1,300

450

700

250

Aluminum Business

8,200

7,700

(500)

200

300

100

Proprietary Products

4,100

4,400

300

250

250

0

Business

Elimination of intersegment

0

(100)

(100)

transactions

Foreign exchange rate assumption (from 3Q: 135.0 yen to USD, 20.0 yen to CNY, 1.70 yen to INR) (Previous forecasts: 125.0 yen to USD, 19.0 yen to CNY, 1.65 yen to INR)

Disclaimer

AHRESTY Corporation published this content on 06 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 08:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
