Ahresty : Notice on Revisions to Business Forecasts

(1) Revisions to consolidated results forecasts for the first half of the year ending March 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022)

In view of recent trends in business performance, Ahresty Corporation ("the Company") hereby announces that it has revised its consolidated business forecasts (first half and full year) for the fiscal year ending March 2023 (from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023) released on May 18, 2022 as follows.

(3) Reasons for revisions

During the first half of the consolidated fiscal year under review, affected by a decrease in the volume of car production due to a shortage in the supply of semiconductors and the lockdown in Shanghai, the Ahresty Group received fewer orders than we had initially projected. Although the volume of orders received was lower than the forecast, the amount of net sales on a value basis is expected to be slightly higher than the previously released forecast due to the impact of an increase in sales linked to aluminum market conditions and the yen's exchange rate weaker than the initial forecast.

In terms of profits, despite efforts to reduce costs and improve profitability, due to the impact of the reduction in car production, as well as an increase in production costs resulting from the unexpectedly sharp rise in energy prices, our operating income, recurring income, and net income attributable to owners of parent are all estimated to be lower than the previously released forecasts.

We have also revised the full-year performance forecasts as shown in the table above based on the results of the first half and the outlook at the moment. However, as for the performance of the second half (October 2022 to March 2023), although the impact of reduction in car production is likely to continue to some extent, we expect a recovery in profitability of the Group as a whole (though the degree of recovery may vary among regions) due to recovery in sales weight, as well as the projection that the aluminum market conditions and the impact of the soaring energy prices will be reflected in selling prices.

Our foreign exchange assumption is as follows: 135.0 yen to the USD, 20.0 yen to the CNY, and 1.70 yen to the INR.

No changes have been made to the dividend projection announced on May 18, 2022 (5 yen per share for both interim and year-end dividends).

(Note) The forecasts presented herein are based on information currently available and certain assumptions deemed reasonable by the Company, and actual results may differ significantly from these forecasts due to various factors.

Supplementary Materials on Business Forecasts

Segment information of consolidated results forecasts for the full year

Segment Net sales (million yen) Segment profit (million yen) Previous forecasts Revised forecasts Difference Previous forecasts Revised forecasts Difference Die Casting Business: Japan 60,000 59,700 (300) 1,000 300 (700) Die Casting Business: North 34,300 37,800 3,500 0 (250) (250) America Die Casting Business: Asia 34,400 35,700 1,300 450 700 250 Aluminum Business 8,200 7,700 (500) 200 300 100 Proprietary Products 4,100 4,400 300 250 250 0 Business Elimination of intersegment － － － 0 (100) (100) transactions

Foreign exchange rate assumption (from 3Q: 135.0 yen to USD, 20.0 yen to CNY, 1.70 yen to INR) (Previous forecasts: 125.0 yen to USD, 19.0 yen to CNY, 1.65 yen to INR)