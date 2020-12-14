Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Ahresty Corporation    5852   JP3100600000

AHRESTY CORPORATION

(5852)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ahresty : Results Briefing for the First Half of the Year Ending March 31, 2021

12/14/2020 | 05:03pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Research

Service

Technology

Results Briefing for the First Half

of the Year Ending March 31, 2021

December 1, 2020

Copyright 2020 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved. .

Key Points of the Financial Results for the First Half of FY 2020

(Million yen)

1H of year ended

Year ending March 2021

YoY

March 2020

1Q

2Q

1H

changes

(Profitability)

Net sales

62,680

15,524

21,312

36,836

(25,843)

Operating

341

0.5%

(3,020)

(782)

(3,802)

(4,144)

income

Recurring

110

0.2%

(2,589)

(561)

(3,150)

(3,261)

income

Net income

33

0.1%

(3,190)

(788)

(3,978)

(4,011)

  • Sales: Production has been on a recovery trend after bottoming out in 1Q. Sales for 1H decreased 41% year on year mainly due to COVID-19 and the impact of a decline in aluminum market conditions (approx. ¥1,300 million).
  • Operating income: In 2Q, operating loss decreased from 1Q mainly due to a recovery in Asia.
  • Recurring income: Employment adjustment subsidies (¥740 million) were recorded as non-operating income for 1H, reducing the decline in income.
  • Net income: Net loss was recorded due to loss related to COVID-19 and income tax adjustments.

1

Copyright 2020 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved. .

Results of 1H of FY 2020 in Comparison with Plans

(Million yen)

Year ending March 2021 Plan

1st half plan

1st half results

Difference

2nd half plan

Full year plan

Net sales

36,300

36,836

536

51,600

87,900

Operating income

(4,000)

(3,802)

198

0

(4,000)

Recurring income

(3,300)

(3,150)

150

(150)

(3,450)

Net income

(4,200)

(3,978)

222

(200)

(4,400)

1st Half: Factors of change in operating income (Million yen)341

3,367

(148)

(3,802)

184

(7,546)

2019 1H

Decrease in

Decrease in

Decrease in

Other

2020 1H

sales volume

depreciation

manufacturing

costs

In 1H of FY2020, planned production cost reduction was mostly achieved. Operating loss was reduced by approx. 200 million yen.

The effect of promoting leaner production systems to reduce labor costs was approx. 2.3 billion yen.

Although the business began to recover in 1H, with uncertainties remaining about the economic trends for 2H and beyond, no changes have been made to the financial forecasts.

Actual foreign exchange rates (1H average): USD: ¥106.57; Mexican peso: ¥108.44; Chinese yuan: ¥15.37; Indian rupee: ¥1.44

Exchange rate assumptions in plan:

USD: ¥105.0; Chinese yuan: ¥15.0; Indian rupee: ¥ 1.45

2

Copyright 2020 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved. .

Die Casting Business

(Million yen)

1H of year

Year ending March 2021

ended March

YoY changes

2020

1Q

2Q

1H

Net sales

30,367

7,232

10,972

18,204

(12,162)

Japan

Segment

(158)

(2,069)

(650)

(2,719)

(2,560)

income/loss

Net sales

16,982

4,742

3,868

8,610

(8,371)

North

America

Segment

478

(156)

(167)

(323)

(801)

income/loss

Net sales

11,745

2,257

5,346

7,603

(4,141)

Asia

Segment

(320)

(995)

36

(959)

(639)

income/loss

  • The Mexico Plant in the North America segment and two plants in China in the Asia segment settle their accounts in December. Therefore, their figures for the first half are sales and profit for the period from January to June.
    • An explanation of the factors behind the changes in segment results begins on the next page.

3

Copyright 2020 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved. .

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AHRESTY Corporation published this content on 11 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2020 22:02:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about AHRESTY CORPORATION
05:03pAHRESTY : Results Briefing for the First Half of the Year Ending March 31, 2021
PU
11/27AHRESTY : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the..
PU
11/27AHRESTY : Notice Regarding Interim Dividend from Surplus (No Dividend Payment) a..
PU
08/18AHRESTY : Notice on Business Forecasts and Dividend Projection for the Year Endi..
PU
08/18AHRESTY : Consolidated Financial Results for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Yea..
PU
07/15AHRESTY : Results Briefing for the Year Ended March 31, 2020
PU
07/03AHRESTY : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards)for the ..
PU
06/12AHRESTY CORPORATION : annual earnings release
06/10AHRESTY : Notice on Reversal of Deferred Tax Assets and Revisions to Business Fo..
PU
05/20AHRESTY : Notice Regarding Dividend from Surplus (No Dividend Payment) and Reduc..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 121 B 1 159 M 1 159 M
Net income 2020 -685 M -6,58 M -6,58 M
Net Debt 2020 29 528 M 284 M 284 M
P/E ratio 2020 -13,2x
Yield 2020 2,26%
Capitalization 9 086 M 87,3 M 87,3 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 6 780
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart AHRESTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ahresty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHRESTY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Arata Takahashi President, COO & Representative Director
Hiroshi Ishimaru Director
Naoyuki Kaneda Director & General Manager-Sales
Shinichi Gamou Director & Managing Executive Officer
Junji Ito Representative Director & GM-Manufacturing
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AHRESTY CORPORATION-36.79%84
DENSO CORPORATION15.71%43 081
APTIV PLC28.71%33 008
CONTINENTAL AG-4.43%26 684
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD0.78%20 810
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-8.64%18 453
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ