Ahresty : Results Briefing for the First Half of the Year Ending March 31, 2021
12/14/2020 | 05:03pm EST
Results Briefing for the First Half
of the Year Ending March 31, 2021
December 1, 2020
Key Points of the Financial Results for the First Half of FY 2020
(Million yen)
1H of year ended
Year ending March 2021
YoY
March 2020
1Q
2Q
1H
changes
(Profitability)
Net sales
62,680
ー
15,524
21,312
36,836
(25,843)
Operating
341
0.5%
(3,020)
(782)
(3,802)
(4,144)
income
Recurring
110
0.2%
(2,589)
(561)
(3,150)
(3,261)
income
Net income
33
0.1%
(3,190)
(788)
(3,978)
(4,011)
Sales: Production has been on a recovery trend after bottoming out in 1Q. Sales for 1H decreased 41% year on year mainly due to COVID-19 and the impact of a decline in aluminum market conditions (approx. ¥1,300 million).
Operating income: In 2Q, operating loss decreased from 1Q mainly due to a recovery in Asia.
Recurring income: Employment adjustment subsidies (¥740 million) were recorded as non-operating income for 1H, reducing the decline in income.
Net income: Net loss was recorded due to loss related to COVID-19 and income tax adjustments.
1
Results of 1H of FY 2020 in Comparison with Plans
(Million yen)
Year ending March 2021 Plan
1st half plan
1st half results
Difference
2nd half plan
Full year plan
Net sales
36,300
36,836
536
51,600
87,900
Operating income
(4,000)
(3,802)
198
0
(4,000)
Recurring income
(3,300)
(3,150)
150
(150)
(3,450)
Net income
(4,200)
(3,978)
222
(200)
(4,400)
1st Half: Factors of change in operating income (Million yen)341
3,367
(148)
(3,802)
184
(7,546)
2019 1H
Decrease in
Decrease in
Decrease in
Other
2020 1H
sales volume
depreciation
manufacturing
costs
In 1H of FY2020, planned production cost reduction was mostly achieved. Operating loss was reduced by approx. 200 million yen.
The effect of promoting leaner production systems to reduce labor costs was approx. 2.3 billion yen.
Although the business began to recover in 1H, with uncertainties remaining about the economic trends for 2H and beyond, no changes have been made to the financial forecasts.
Actual foreign exchange rates (1H average): USD: ¥106.57; Mexican peso: ¥108.44; Chinese yuan: ¥15.37; Indian rupee: ¥1.44
Exchange rate assumptions in plan:
USD: ¥105.0; Chinese yuan: ¥15.0; Indian rupee: ¥ 1.45
2
Die Casting Business
(Million yen)
1H of year
Year ending March 2021
ended March
YoY changes
2020
1Q
2Q
1H
Net sales
30,367
7,232
10,972
18,204
(12,162)
Japan
Segment
(158)
(2,069)
(650)
(2,719)
(2,560)
income/loss
Net sales
16,982
4,742
3,868
8,610
(8,371)
North
America
Segment
478
(156)
(167)
(323)
(801)
income/loss
Net sales
11,745
2,257
5,346
7,603
(4,141)
Asia
Segment
(320)
(995)
36
(959)
(639)
income/loss
The Mexico Plant in the North America segment and two plants in China in the Asia segment settle their accounts in December. Therefore, their figures for the first half are sales and profit for the period from January to June.
An explanation of the factors behind the changes in segment results begins on the next page.
3
