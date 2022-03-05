Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Ahresty Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    5852   JP3100600000

AHRESTY CORPORATION

(5852)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ahresty : Supplementary Materials for the First Three Quarters of the Year Ending March 2022

03/05/2022 | 09:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Research

Service

Technology

Supplementary Materials for the First Three Quarters of the Year Ending March 2022

February 14, 2022

Copyright 2022 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved.

Key Points of the Financial Results for the First Three Quarters of FY2021

(Million yen)

Year ended March

Year ended March

Year ending March

Year ending March

Year ending March

2022

2021

2021

2022

2022

First three

1st half

2nd half

1st half

3Q (quarterly)

quarters

Net sales

36,836

56,137

54,647

29,064

83,711

Operating income

(3,802)

1,248

(1,943)

(778)

(2,721)

Recurring income

(3,150)

1,056

(1,680)

(687)

(2,367)

Net income

(3,978)

1,135

(1,780)

(5,037)

(6,817)

Sales weight

73

(In comparison with

53

84

74

72

FY2018 as 100)

  • Net sales: Increased 30% year on year to ¥83.7 billion. But in terms of sales weight, the increase was 16% year on year due to the impact of the rise in aluminum prices and appreciation of the yen.
  • Operating/Recurring income: Despite the effect of the efforts to improve productivity, losses were recorded due to increases in procurement cost resulting from the soaring aluminum market and in utilities expenses. Net income:
  • Net loss of ¥6.8 billion mainly due impairment loss recorded for a US plant in 3Q.

(Gain on sales of cross-held shares in February 2022 of ¥2.0 billion will be recorded in 4Q, with net loss of ¥4.5 billion expected for the full year.)

1

Copyright 2022 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved.

Global Sales in Weight

Although recovery is likely to be slower than the forecast in 2Q, the impact of shortage of parts supply will be eased and sales weight is expected to increase along with market recovery and new product launch.

Market recovery and

Results Forecasts

new product launch

Decrease from the 2Q forecasts

FY2018

FY2019

FY2020

FY2020

FY2020

FY2020

FY2021

FY2021

FY2021

FY2021

FY2022

FY2023

18平均

19平均

20Q1

20Q2

20Q3

20Q4

21Q1

21Q2

21Q3

21Q4

22平均

23平均

average

average

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

average

average

  • Changes in percentage of sales weight compared to the average level of FY2018 2

Copyright 2022 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved.

Aluminum Prices

Changes in aluminum market prices and selling prices from October 2019

Aluminum market trends

* Calculated in comparison with the aluminum market prices in October 2019 as 100

180

(in yen terms based on monthly exchange rate)

Effect of fluctuations in aluminum

Fluctuations in

160

aluminum market prices

market prices

slowed down, reducing

gap from selling prices

Aluminum market prices, which soared until last

140

October, once dropped but rose again from January.

Profits raised when

In 4Q, aluminum selling prices will catch up with the

aluminum market prices

market prices after about a 3-month time lag, and

120

are falling

therefore the impact of the difference is expected to

be eased.

100

* Recent trend in aluminum market prices

Profits depressed when

aluminum market prices

From mid-October 2021 to mid-February 2022,

are rising

they fluctuated within a $2,500 -$3,200 range.

80

Oct. Jan. Apr. July Oct. Jan.

Apr. July Oct.

Jan.

2019

2020

2022

Aluminum

2021

Aluminum selling price

market price

3

Copyright 2022 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved.

Status of Promoting Leaner Production Systems

(Persons)

Changes in personnel

(Persons)

2,400

8,000

(Index)

Earnings per hour

Non-production personnel (left-hand

2,100

scale)

7,500

130

Consolidated number of employees (right-

1,800

hand scale)

7,000

120

110

1,500

6,500

100

1,200

6,000

90

900

5,500

80

600

5,000

70

300

4,500

60

0

4,000

17/3

17/9

18/3

18/9

19/3

19/9

20/3

20/9

21/3

21/9

21/12

3Q of FY2021 maintained the recovery trend by responding appropriately to the decrease in orders.

  • Earnings per hour = Net sales less direct costs (raw material costs, etc.) / Total hours worked by production personnel at plants
  • Respond to future increase in production volume by efficient allocation of personnel
  • Overall, continued to improve efficiency by streamlining production lines and revising work processes
  • Consolidated number of employees: Decreased by 1,297 people (March 31, 2019 December 31, 2021)

4

Copyright 2022 Ahresty Corporation. All Rights reserved.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AHRESTY Corporation published this content on 04 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 March 2022 14:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about AHRESTY CORPORATION
09:49aAHRESTY : Notice of Personnel Change
PU
09:49aAHRESTY : Supplementary Materials for the First Three Quarters of the Year Ending March 20..
PU
09:49aAHRESTY : Notice on Extraordinary Losses and Gains, Support for a Consolidated Subsidiary ..
PU
09:49aAHRESTY : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the First Thr..
PU
01/17AHRESTY : Notice on Reorganization in the Ahresty Group (Merger with a Consolidated Subsid..
PU
01/17AHRESTY : Plan for Conformity to the Continued Listing Requirements in the New Market Segm..
PU
2021AHRESTY : Results Briefing for the First Half of the Year Ending March 31, 2022
PU
2021AHRESTY : Supplementary Materials for the First Half of the Year Ending March 31, 2022
PU
2021AHRESTY : Consolidated Financial Results (Japanese Accounting Standards) for the First Hal..
PU
2021Result of the Initial Judgment on Our Compliance with the Listing Criteria of New Marke..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 92 973 M 810 M 810 M
Net income 2021 -2 843 M -24,8 M -24,8 M
Net Debt 2021 33 671 M 294 M 294 M
P/E ratio 2021 -4,34x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 9 401 M 81,9 M 81,9 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,32x
EV / Sales 2021 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 6 124
Free-Float 82,9%
Chart AHRESTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Ahresty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AHRESTY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arata Takahashi Senior Managing Director
Tsuruo Tsuji Executive Officer & General Manager-Administration
Akihiko Shido Auditor
Shuhei Shiozawa Independent Outside Director
Akiyoshi Mori Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AHRESTY CORPORATION-6.19%82
DENSO CORPORATION-24.15%48 096
APTIV PLC-35.82%28 639
WEICHAI POWER CO., LTD.-18.61%19 266
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-22.34%18 544
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD-11.59%16 794