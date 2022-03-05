Ahresty : Supplementary Materials for the First Three Quarters of the Year Ending March 2022

Key Points of the Financial Results for the First Three Quarters of FY2021

(Million yen) Year ended March Year ended March Year ending March Year ending March Year ending March 2022 2021 2021 2022 2022 First three 1st half 2nd half 1st half 3Q (quarterly) quarters Net sales 36,836 56,137 54,647 29,064 83,711 Operating income (3,802) 1,248 (1,943) (778) (2,721) Recurring income (3,150) 1,056 (1,680) (687) (2,367) Net income (3,978) 1,135 (1,780) (5,037) (6,817) Sales weight 73 (In comparison with 53 84 74 72 FY2018 as 100)

Net sales: Increased 30% year on year to ¥83.7 billion. But in terms of sales weight, the increase was 16% year on year due to the impact of the rise in aluminum prices and appreciation of the yen.

Operating/Recurring income: Despite the effect of the efforts to improve productivity, losses were recorded due to increases in procurement cost resulting from the soaring aluminum market and in utilities expenses. Net income:

Net loss of ¥6.8 billion mainly due impairment loss recorded for a US plant in 3Q.

(Gain on sales of cross-held shares in February 2022 of ¥2.0 billion will be recorded in 4Q, with net loss of ¥4.5 billion expected for the full year.)

1