Ahresty : Supplementary Materials for the First Three Quarters of the Year Ending March 2022
03/05/2022 | 09:49am EST
February 14, 2022
Key Points of the Financial Results for the First Three Quarters of FY2021
(Million yen)
Year ended March
Year ended March
Year ending March
Year ending March
Year ending March
2022
2021
2021
2022
2022
First three
1st half
2nd half
1st half
3Q (quarterly)
quarters
Net sales
36,836
56,137
54,647
29,064
83,711
Operating income
(3,802)
1,248
(1,943)
(778)
(2,721)
Recurring income
(3,150)
1,056
(1,680)
(687)
(2,367)
Net income
(3,978)
1,135
(1,780)
(5,037)
(6,817)
Sales weight
73
(In comparison with
53
84
74
72
FY2018 as 100)
Net sales: Increased 30% year on year to ¥83.7 billion. But in terms of sales weight, the increase was 16% year on year due to the impact of the rise in aluminum prices and appreciation of the yen.
Operating/Recurring income: Despite the effect of the efforts to improve productivity, losses were recorded due to increases in procurement cost resulting from the soaring aluminum market and in utilities expenses. Net income:
Net loss of ¥6.8 billion mainly due impairment loss recorded for a US plant in 3Q.
(Gain on sales of cross-held shares in February 2022 of ¥2.0 billion will be recorded in 4Q, with net loss of ¥4.5 billion expected for the full year.)
1
Global Sales in Weight
Although recovery is likely to be slower than the forecast in 2Q, the impact of shortage of parts supply will be eased and sales weight is expected to increase along with market recovery and new product launch.
Market recovery and
Results Forecasts
new product launch
Decrease from the 2Q forecasts
FY2018
FY2019
FY2020
FY2020
FY2020
FY2020
FY2021
FY2021
FY2021
FY2021
FY2022
FY2023
18平均
19平均
20Q1
20Q2
20Q3
20Q4
21Q1
21Q2
21Q3
21Q4
22平均
23平均
average
average
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
average
average
Changes in percentage of sales weight compared to the average level of FY20182
Aluminum Prices
Changes in aluminum market prices and selling prices from October 2019
Aluminum market trends
* Calculated in comparison with the aluminum market prices in October 2019 as 100
180
(in yen terms based on monthly exchange rate)
Effect of fluctuations in aluminum
Fluctuations in
160
aluminum market prices
market prices
slowed down, reducing
gap from selling prices
Aluminum market prices, which soared until last
140
October, once dropped but rose again from January.
Profits raised when
In 4Q, aluminum selling prices will catch up with the
aluminum market prices
market prices after about a 3-month time lag, and
120
are falling
therefore the impact of the difference is expected to
be eased.
100
* Recent trend in aluminum market prices
Profits depressed when
aluminum market prices
From mid-October 2021 to mid-February 2022,
are rising
they fluctuated within a $2,500 -$3,200 range.
80
Oct. Jan. Apr. July Oct. Jan.
Apr. July Oct.
Jan.
2019
2020
2022
Aluminum
2021
Aluminum selling price
market price
3
Status of Promoting Leaner Production Systems
(Persons)
Changes in personnel
(Persons)
2,400
8,000
(Index)
Earnings per hour
Non-production personnel (left-hand
2,100
scale)
7,500
130
Consolidated number of employees (right-
1,800
hand scale)
7,000
120
110
1,500
6,500
100
1,200
6,000
90
900
5,500
80
600
5,000
70
300
4,500
60
0
4,000
17/3
17/9
18/3
18/9
19/3
19/9
20/3
20/9
21/3
21/9
21/12
3Q of FY2021 maintained the recovery trend by responding appropriately to the decrease in orders.
Earnings per hour = Net sales less direct costs (raw material costs, etc.) / Total hours worked by production personnel at plants
Respond to future increase in production volume by efficient allocation of personnel
Overall, continued to improve efficiency by streamlining production lines and revising work processes
Consolidated number of employees: Decreased by 1,297 people (March 31, 2019⇒ December 31, 2021)
4
