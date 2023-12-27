December 18, 2023
Information
Ahresty Corporation
Thai Ahresty Die Co., Ltd.
Thai Ahresty Die Certified as a Company with Good Labour Practices (GLP)
Thai Ahresty Die Co., Ltd., an affiliated company of Ahresty Corporation, has been certified as a company with Good Labour Practices (GLP) by the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare of Ayutthaya Province, Thai Ministry of Labour. GLP Guidelines are guidelines for good labor practices to help improve employment and working conditions in Thailand. Thai Ahresty Die was surveyed and evaluated on 11 items, including the labor management system, prohibition of forced labor, working environment for women, wages, and range of benefits, and was certified as a company with good labor practices.
The certification ceremony was held at the Hall in Ayutthaya Park, where the certificate was presented by Mr. Watcharee, Inspector General of the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare.
- Good Labour Practices (GLP) Guidelines
１．No child labour
２．No forced labour
３．No human trafficking
４．Guarantee freedom of association, and collective bargaining and cooperation in the workplace
５．Guarantee equal working conditions (non-discrimination) for all employees
６．Guarantee payment of compensatory wages
７．Guarantee working hours, break times and holidays
８．Maintain safety, occupational health and good working environment
９．Guarantee welfare benefits
１０． Ensure proper employment contracts and record keeping
１１． Maintain and promote employment
The Ahresty Group has established the Ahresty Group Human Rights Policy in order to fulfill our social responsibility as a company that helps realize a prosperous society. We also consider our employees to be "human assets," our most important asset. We will continue to conduct our business activities with respect for the human rights of all people involved
in our business based on the Ahresty Group Human Rights Policy, and promote the "creation of a company where people are happy to work" by maintaining a comfortable work environment and promoting the health and safety of our employees and their families.
[Overview of Thai Ahresty Die Co., Ltd.]
⚫
Company name
Thai Ahresty Die Co., Ltd.
⚫
Representative
Toshimitsu Masubuchi, President
⚫
Location
Ayutthaya Province, Thailand
Hi-Tech Industrial Estate, #133 Moo1, Bhan Wha Sub-Dist Bang Pa-In Dist, Ayutthaya Province, 13160,
Thailand
⚫
Establishment
February 1997
ISO9001 certification obtained (April 2005)
- Business activities Manufacturing dies for die-cast products
⚫
Capital
145,000,000 Thai Baht (100% owned by Ahresty Die Mold Hamamatsu Corporation)
⚫
Number of employees
60 (As of the end of March 2023)
