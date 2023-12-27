December 18, 2023

Information

Ahresty Corporation

Thai Ahresty Die Co., Ltd.

Thai Ahresty Die Certified as a Company with Good Labour Practices (GLP)

Thai Ahresty Die Co., Ltd., an affiliated company of Ahresty Corporation, has been certified as a company with Good Labour Practices (GLP) by the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare of Ayutthaya Province, Thai Ministry of Labour. GLP Guidelines are guidelines for good labor practices to help improve employment and working conditions in Thailand. Thai Ahresty Die was surveyed and evaluated on 11 items, including the labor management system, prohibition of forced labor, working environment for women, wages, and range of benefits, and was certified as a company with good labor practices.

The certification ceremony was held at the Hall in Ayutthaya Park, where the certificate was presented by Mr. Watcharee, Inspector General of the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare.

Good Labour Practices (GLP) Guidelines

１．No child labour

２．No forced labour

３．No human trafficking

４．Guarantee freedom of association, and collective bargaining and cooperation in the workplace

５．Guarantee equal working conditions (non-discrimination) for all employees

６．Guarantee payment of compensatory wages

７．Guarantee working hours, break times and holidays

８．Maintain safety, occupational health and good working environment

９．Guarantee welfare benefits

１０． Ensure proper employment contracts and record keeping

１１． Maintain and promote employment