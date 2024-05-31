We are proud to present the audited consolidated financial statements for 2023, which show impressive growth:

Sales growth of 1,927 thousand euros to 13,649 thousand euros

Net profit for the year of EUR 722 thousand (previous year: EUR -416 thousand)

This growth was mainly achieved through major orders from Japan. This positive trend also continued in the first quarter of 2024. AHT has a high order backlog and a pipeline extending into 2026 on three continents. "The decisive factor here is the competitive advantage provided by our unique technology for the CO2-neutral production of synthesis gas, which is characterized by its versatility for the generation of energy, heat or other energy sources such as hydrogen," says Gero Ferges, CEO of AHT.

Highlights:

Turnover in Q1 2024: 6,269 thousand euros

Confirmed forecast for 2024: turnover > EUR 20,000 thousand

