A.H.T. Syngas Technology NV, Eindhoven

1.3 Accounting policies

GENERAL NOTES

Activities

A.H.T. Syngas Technology NV mainly acts as an operational company through it's place of business in Germany and as holding and financing company.

Assumption of continuity

The numbers are based on the assumption of ongoing business. There are no reasons to assume that the Company will not be able to operate as a going concern in the foreseeable future.

Registered office, legal form and registration number at the chamber of commerce

A.H.T. Syngas Technology NV is located in Overath (Germany) and Bonn (Germany) and registered in Eindhoven (Netherlands) and is registered at the chamber of commerce under 14095766.

Estimates

In applying the principles and policies for drawing up the financial statements, the directors of A.H.T. Syngas Technology NV make different estimates and judgments that may be essential to the amounts disclosed in the financial statements. If it is necessary in order to provide the transparency required under art. 362, sub 1, book 2 of the Dutch Civil Code the nature of these estimates and judgments, including related assumptions, is disclosed in the Notes to the relevant financial statement item.

GENERAL PRINCIPLES

General

The financial statements are drawn up in accordance with the provisions of Title 9, Book 2, of the Dutch Civil Code and the Dutch Accounting Standards applicable to small legal entities, as published by the Dutch Accounting Standards Board ('Raad voor de Jaarverslaggeving').

Assets and liabilities are generally valued at historical cost, production cost or at fair value at the time of acquisition. If no specific valuation principle has been stated, valuation is at historical cost.

Comparison with previous year

The valuation principles and method of determining the result are the same as those used in the previous year, with the exception of the changes in accounting policies as set out in the relevant notes.

Foreign currency

Items included in the financial statements of A.H.T. Syngas Technology NV are valued with due regard for the currency in the economic environment in which the company carries out most of its activities (the functional currency).

The financial statements are denominated in euros; this is both the functional currency and presentation currency of A.H.T. Syngas Technology NV.

Exceptional items

Exceptional items are items of income and expense from the normal, non-incidental activities or transactions, but which need to be disclosed separately on the basis of the nature, size or incidental character of the item.