We're thrilled to announce our participation in the prestigious EquityForum Spring Conference in Frankfurt, taking place from May 13-15, 2024. This high-profile event will bring together 120 issuers from around the globe, including us, leaders in syngas technology.
We'll be leveraging this platform to discuss our vision and strategies for a greener, more efficient future. We will also share our latest business figures and provide an outlook for the upcoming financial year in one-on-one discussions.
Join us in Frankfurt for this insightful event. It's a great opportunity to learn about future trends in our industry and connect with key capital market players.
