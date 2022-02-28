AI Energy Public : Notification the exercise of AIE-W2 (Edited)
02/28/2022 | 05:12am EST
Date/Time
28 Feb 2022 17:01:00
Headline
Notification the exercise of AIE-W2 (Edited)
Symbol
AIE
Source
AIE
Full Detailed News
Notification the exercise of securities/ Notification the conversion of
securities
Subject : Notification the exercise of
securities (Edited)
Date announced : 28-Feb-2022
Name of securities : AIE-W2
Exercise date : 31-Mar-2022
The notification period for the exercise : From 24-Mar-2022 to 30-Mar-2022
of the securities
Exercise price (baht per share) : 1
Exercise ratio (Warrants : common : 1 : 0.25
shares)
Exercise Procedure :
https://www.aienergy.co.th/storage/document/news_events/16460289205.1%20AIE023%2
0%E0%B9%81%E0%B8%88%E0%B9%89%E0%B8%87%E0%B8%A3%E0%B8%B2%E0%B8%A2%E0%B8%A5%E0%B8%
B0%E0%B9%80%E0%B8%AD%E0%B8%B5%E0%B8%A2%E0%B8%94%E0%B9%80%E0%B8%81%E0%B8%B5%E0%B9
%88%E0%B8%A2%E0%B8%A7%E0%B8%81%E0%B8%B1%E0%B8%9A%E0%B8%81%E0%B8%B2%E0%B8%A3%E0%B
9%83%E0%B8%8A%E0%B9%89%E0%B8%AA%E0%B8%B4%E0%B8%97%E0%B8%98%E0%B8%B4%20AIE-W2%20%
E0%B8%84%E0%B8%A3%E0%B8%B1%E0%B9%89%E0%B8%87%E0%B8%97%E0%B8%B5%E0%B9%88%201%20+%
20%E0%B9%81%E0%B8%9A%E0%B8%9A%E0%B8%9F%E0%B8%AD%E0%B8%A3%E0%B9%8C%E0%B8%A1%E0%B8
%AF%20(TH%20version).pdf
Contact Persons and Place to Exercise : IR: Miss Pimwan Thareratanavibool
AI Energy Public Company Limited
55/2 Moo 8 Setthakit 1 Rd., Khlongmaduea, Krathumbaen, Samut Sakhon 74110
Tel: 0-3487-7485-88 ex 500
Email: ir@aienergy.co.th Website: www.aienergy.co.th
Authorized to sign on behalf of the : Pimwan Thareratanavibool
company
Position : Director
AI Energy pcl published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 10:11:15 UTC.