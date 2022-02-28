Log in
AI Energy Public : Notification the exercise of AIE-W2 (Edited)

02/28/2022 | 05:12am EST
Date/Time
28 Feb 2022 17:01:00
Headline
Notification the exercise of AIE-W2 (Edited)
Symbol
AIE
Source
AIE
Full Detailed News 
                Notification the exercise of securities/ Notification the conversion of 
securities

Subject                                  : Notification the exercise of 
securities (Edited)
Date announced                           : 28-Feb-2022
Name of securities                       : AIE-W2
Exercise date                            : 31-Mar-2022
The notification period for the exercise : From 24-Mar-2022 to 30-Mar-2022
 of the securities
Exercise price (baht per share)          : 1
Exercise ratio (Warrants : common        : 1 : 0.25
shares)
Exercise Procedure                       : 
https://www.aienergy.co.th/storage/document/news_events/16460289205.1%20AIE023%2
0%E0%B9%81%E0%B8%88%E0%B9%89%E0%B8%87%E0%B8%A3%E0%B8%B2%E0%B8%A2%E0%B8%A5%E0%B8%
B0%E0%B9%80%E0%B8%AD%E0%B8%B5%E0%B8%A2%E0%B8%94%E0%B9%80%E0%B8%81%E0%B8%B5%E0%B9
%88%E0%B8%A2%E0%B8%A7%E0%B8%81%E0%B8%B1%E0%B8%9A%E0%B8%81%E0%B8%B2%E0%B8%A3%E0%B
9%83%E0%B8%8A%E0%B9%89%E0%B8%AA%E0%B8%B4%E0%B8%97%E0%B8%98%E0%B8%B4%20AIE-W2%20%
E0%B8%84%E0%B8%A3%E0%B8%B1%E0%B9%89%E0%B8%87%E0%B8%97%E0%B8%B5%E0%B9%88%201%20+%
20%E0%B9%81%E0%B8%9A%E0%B8%9A%E0%B8%9F%E0%B8%AD%E0%B8%A3%E0%B9%8C%E0%B8%A1%E0%B8
%AF%20(TH%20version).pdf
Contact Persons and Place to Exercise    : IR: Miss Pimwan Thareratanavibool
AI Energy Public Company Limited
55/2 Moo 8 Setthakit 1 Rd., Khlongmaduea, Krathumbaen, Samut Sakhon 74110
Tel: 0-3487-7485-88 ex 500
Email: ir@aienergy.co.th Website: www.aienergy.co.th
Authorized to sign on behalf of the      : Pimwan Thareratanavibool
company
Position                                 : Director
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

AI Energy pcl published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 10:11:15 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
