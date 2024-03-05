By Chris Wack

Airship AI Holdings shares were up 83% to $3.02 after the company was awarded a large contract to an agency within the Department of Justice for its Acropolis Enterprise Sensor Management video and data management platform supporting emerging public safety and investigative requirements.

The stock hit its 52-week low of $1.34 on Feb. 8, and is down 70% in the past 12 months.

The artificial-intelligence company said its Acropolis backend enterprise management system enables customers to manage devices and sensors across their entire digital eco-system, directly to the cloud or through Airship AI's Outpost AI Edge Appliance.

Built on the NVIDIA Jetson platform, Outpost AI provides advanced analytic processing at the edge, along with highly efficient video and metadata encoding and encryption over various RF and network backhauls back to the cloud.

