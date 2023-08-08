Composition of Board of Directors of Ai Karaauyl changed
08.08.23 15:16
/KASE, August 8, 2023/ - Ai Karaauyl JSC (Almaty), whose shares are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has notified KASE that by a decision of the general meeting of shareholders dated July 21, 2023, the following changes were made to the composition of the company's Board of Directors: - excluded: Y. Ishmukhamedov, S. Nurlakov; - elected: S. Ryaskov, B. Matveev. Taking into account the changes made, the Board of Directors of Ai Karaauyl JSC consists of three people: S. Ryaskov, D. Baizhanov, B. Matveev. This information is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/AKRL/akrl_board_changes_210723_99.pdf [2023-08-08]
