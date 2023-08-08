Ai Karaauyl AO is a Kazakhstan-based company, which is primarily engaged in the mining industry. The Company specializes in copper ore mining. Ai Karaauyl AO develops Ai Karaaul copper field and Kyzylata field, among others. The Company explores its projects by solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX/EW) technology, which is a cathode copper production method that involves two-stage hydrometallurgical process. The Company's license area (Ai Karaaul field) is located near the Ai village in Urdzhar district of East Kazakhstan administrative province with capacity of 2 500 ton of copper cathode per year. In addition to its primary focus on copper ore, the Company also explores silver, gold and other ores.