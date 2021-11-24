Ai Media Technologies : AIM Presentation Morgans Technology Conference
11/24/2021 | 04:40pm EST
For personal use only
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
25 November 2021
AIM Presentation
Morgans Technology Conference
25 November 2021
Melbourne, Australia, 25 November 2021: Ai-MediaTechnologies Limited("Ai-Media"or
"Company") (ASX: AIM) a global provider of technology-driven live and recorded captioning, transcription and translation services, is pleased to provide the presentation to be delivered virtually at the Morgans Technology Conference today.
Authorised for release by the Company Secretary.
ENDS
Further Information
AIM
NWR Communications
Sue Sanossian
Simon Hinsley
Company Secretary
Director
+61 2 8870 7711
+61 401 809 653
investorrelations@ai-media.tv
simon@nwrcommunications.com.au
About Ai-Media
Founded in Australia in 2003, technology company Ai-Media has become a global leader in the provision of high-quality live and recorded captioning, transcription and translation services. Its technology platform combines artificial intelligence and human expertise to deliver speech-to-text accuracy in three price points: automated (Lexi), semi-automated (Smart Lexi), and premium (Ai- Live). The company is the biggest captioning provider in the Australian market, with clients including major free-to-air and pay television networks, and has a growing international footprint, with offices in Australia, the US, UK and Canada. Globally, Ai-Media technology delivers 7 million minutes of live and recorded media content, and online events and web streams every month. Ai-Media (ASX: AIM) commenced trading on the ASX on 15 September 2020.
This announcement is not financial product or investment advice, a recommendation to acquire securities or accounting, legal or tax advice. It does not constitute an invitation or offer to apply for securities. It has been prepared without taking into account the objectives, financial or tax situation or needs of individuals. Before making an investment decision, prospective investors should consider the appropriateness of the information having regard to their own objectives, financial and tax situation and needs and seek legal and taxation advice appropriate for their jurisdiction. Ai-Media is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of an investment in securities.
Registered Office
Corporate Office
Level 6, 277 William Street, Melbourne VIC 3000
Level 1, 103 Miller Street, North Sydney NSW 2060
use only
Morgans ersonalTechnology Conference
25 November 2021
Ai-Media Technologies Limited
Important notice and disclaimer
This presentation (Presentation) contains summary information about Ai-Media Technologies Limited and its subsidiaries (the Company or Ai-Media) which is current as at 25 November 2021. By attending an investor presentation or briefing, or accepting, accessing or reviewing this Presentation, you acknowledge and agree to the terms set out below.
onlywhich is available at www.asx.com.au. Reliance should not be placed on information or opinions contained in this Presentation and, subject only to any legal obligation to do so, the Company does not have any obligation to correct or update the content of this Presentation.
Summary information: This Presentation has been prepared for information purposes only and is a summary only. It should be read in conjunction with Ai-Media's most recent financial report and other
periodic and continuous disclosure information lodged with the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX),
Not financial product advice: This Presentation does not, and does not purport to, contain all useinformation necessary to make an investment decision, is not intended as investment or financial advice (nor tax, accounting or legal advice) and must not be relied upon as such. This Presentation does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor. Investors are encouraged to seek independent professional advice when deciding if an investment in the Company is appropriate. The Company is not licensed to provide financial product advice in respect of its own securities. This Presentation is not a prospectus, product disclosure statement or other offering document under Australian law (or any other law). It is not, and does not constitute, an invitation or offer
of securities for subscription, purchase or sale in any jurisdiction.
Investment risk and past performance: An investment in Ai-Media shares is subject to known and ersonalunknown risks, some of which are beyond the control of the Company and its directors. The Company does not guarantee any particular rate of return or the performance of Ai-Media. Past performance is not,
and should not be relied on as being, indicative of future performance.
Future performance and forward-looking statements: This Presentation includes forward looking statements, which can generally be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "outlook", "forecast" and "guidance", or other similar words. They may include, without limitation, statements regarding plans, strategies and objectives and anticipated business developments.Forward-lookingstatements inherently involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may causeAi-Media'sactual results, performance and achievements to differ materially from statements in this Presentation. Forward- looking statements are based on the Company's
good faith assumptions as to the financial, market, regulatory and other relevant environments that will exist and affect Ai-Media's business and operations in the future. The Company does not give any assurance that the assumptions will prove to be correct. There may be other factors that could cause actual results or events not to be as anticipated, and may events are beyond the reasonable control of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, particularly in the current economic climate and given the significant volatility, uncertainty and disruption caused by theCOVID-19pandemic. Forward-looking statements in this Presentation are only made as at the date of this Presentation and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of the forward-looking statements or to advise of any change in assumptions on which any such statement is based.
Industry data and third party information: Industry data and third party information used in this Presentation may have been obtained from research, surveys, reports or studies conducted by third parties, including industry or general publications. Neither Ai-Media nor its representatives have independently verified any such market or industry data.
Financial information: This Presentation contains historical financial information based on the Company's results for the 12 month period ending 30 June 2021 and prior comparative periods. All financial information disclosed in this Presentation is presented in Australian dollars unless otherwise noted. Any discrepancies between totals and sums of components in tables and figures contained in this Presentation are due to rounding.
Disclaimer: To the maximum extent permitted by law, Ai-Media and its officers, directors, employees,
agents and advisers: (1) disclaim all responsibility and liability (including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault, negligence or negligent misstatement) for any loss arising from this Presentation or reliance on anything contained in or omitted from it or otherwise arising in connection with this Presentation; (2) disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revision to the information in this Presentation to reflect any change in expectations or assumptions; and (3) do not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, reliability, completeness of the information in this Presentation or that this Presentation contains all material information about Ai- Media or that a prospectus investor or purchaser may require in evaluating a possible investment in Ai- Media or acquisition of shares, or the likelihood of fulfilment of any forward-looking statement.
2
ersonal use only
01
02
03
From the Chair
Chief Sales Officer
Q&A
3
use only
Presenters
Making the world's content
accessible for everyone
Ai-Media is a one-stop shop for live and recorded captioning, transcription and translation solutions - globally
ersonal
Deanne Weir
John Bird
James Ward
Chair
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Sales Officer
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Access Innovation Holdings Ltd. published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 21:39:21 UTC.